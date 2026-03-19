Every Suncruiser Canned Cocktail, Ranked Worst To Best

I don't know about you, but when it starts to warm up outside, I'm suddenly unable to say no to any refreshing drink. I may have just chugged a gallon of lemonade, but I'll totally take some of that iced tea (unsweetened, please!) sitting in the fridge. Bonus points if it's happy hour on a Friday, all my work is done for the week, and I can unwind with something a little boozy to celebrate. Triple bonus points if the chilled, vodka-laced concoction is already made and ready to crack open.

To that end, I had to take a moment to put the spotlight on Sun Cruiser, a canned cocktail brand that's made spiked tea and lemonade solely its business. There's no shortage of canned cocktails on the market, and by leaning into tea and lemonade profiles, Sun Cruiser has carved out a respectable niche for itself in the industry — but how do its drinks stack up? I tried and ranked each based on the overall strength of the flavor and how "natural" it tasted, and I'm happy to report that I found most of the cans to be incredibly approachable. I think there's a little something for everyone in Sun Cruiser's canned cocktail lineup. Wondering which you're most likely to favor? Keep reading to get some insight.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.