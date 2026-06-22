The Regional Sonic Cheeseburger You'll Only Find At Western Locations
While Sonic has secret menu items we can't believe exist, some locations offer specialties that aren't available across the country. For instance, Sonic lovers in the Southwest can order the Hatch Green Chile Cheeseburger, a regional offering that is found on menus in Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, though some Nevada locations have reportedly offered the Southwest staple as well. Sonic calls it a "Local Favorite" on its burger menu, and it is one to look out for during your next road trip.
Sonic's Hatch Green Chile Cheeseburger serves up a burger patty topped with melted cheese, Hatch green chiles, lettuce, tomato, and mustard. The assembly is packed into a warm bakery bun. The inclusion of Hatch green chiles means that this burger offers an earthy warmth. Add-ons like bacon, chili, shredded cheddar cheese, pickles, or jalapeños can be piled onto the burger for an extra charge. For fans, the Hatch burger is one that deserves attention. "Their green chile cheeseburger is pretty good for a fast food version," noted one customer on Reddit.
Finding flavor on your next visit to Sonic
The fact that this burger is a regional specialty is no marketing ploy. Hatch green chiles are grown in New Mexico's Hatch Valley. The unique combination of altitude, desert heat, and soil lends to conditions where these peppers can flourish. For many Southwestern locals, green chile on a burger is a standard. "I was driving from Albuquerque to Las Cruces and stopped in this desert oasis," explained one customer visiting the Sonic in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Tripadvisor. "The green chili cheeseburger was good."
Many Sonic customers who have had the pleasure of trying the burger were pleased with the results and continue to rave about it. Others were surprised by the subtle flavor of the chiles, noting how the inclusion of pickles can overpower the regional addition. Of course, if you don't anticipate a visit to one of these Southwestern Sonics, you can always pile the canned chiles in your pantry onto homemade burgers served at this weekend's cookout and tailor flavors to your own taste.