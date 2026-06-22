The Regional Sonic Cheeseburger You'll Only Find At Western Locations

While Sonic has secret menu items we can't believe exist, some locations offer specialties that aren't available across the country. For instance, Sonic lovers in the Southwest can order the Hatch Green Chile Cheeseburger, a regional offering that is found on menus in Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, though some Nevada locations have reportedly offered the Southwest staple as well. Sonic calls it a "Local Favorite" on its burger menu, and it is one to look out for during your next road trip.

Sonic's Hatch Green Chile Cheeseburger serves up a burger patty topped with melted cheese, Hatch green chiles, lettuce, tomato, and mustard. The assembly is packed into a warm bakery bun. The inclusion of Hatch green chiles means that this burger offers an earthy warmth. Add-ons like bacon, chili, shredded cheddar cheese, pickles, or jalapeños can be piled onto the burger for an extra charge. For fans, the Hatch burger is one that deserves attention. "Their green chile cheeseburger is pretty good for a fast food version," noted one customer on Reddit.