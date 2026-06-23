The Best Store-Bought Feta Cheese Doesn't Taste Like Grocery Store Feta

Briny, tangy, and delicious, feta cheese makes the perfect accent to a number of different dishes or is enjoyed as a snack in its own right. Whether added to a mezze plate or crumbled atop a Greek salad, looking for the right brand doesn't have to be difficult. Tasting Table's exhaustive research rounded up nine store-bought feta cheeses and ranked them from worst to best, choosing Primo Taglio Feta Cheese Crumbles for the number one spot.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, what makes Primo Taglio the best store-bought feta cheese is its refined flavor profile and high quality. Unlike most basic grocery store brands, the blend of salty, nutty, and yeasty notes, along with a subtle acidity, is what sets this feta cheese apart from the rest. Given that the cheese already comes pre-crumbled, it also makes for a most convenient ingredient addition.

Reviews on the Albertons product page bolster this positive sentiment. Shoppers compliment the taste and quality of the feta cheese crumbles as well as its versatility. One reviewer shares, "I'm not a feta cheese connoisseur, but it seemed good to me on my spinach, cranberry, walnut and balsamic salad." Another points out, "Used in many recipes just wish the chunk size would be similar in price."