The Best Store-Bought Feta Cheese Doesn't Taste Like Grocery Store Feta
Briny, tangy, and delicious, feta cheese makes the perfect accent to a number of different dishes or is enjoyed as a snack in its own right. Whether added to a mezze plate or crumbled atop a Greek salad, looking for the right brand doesn't have to be difficult. Tasting Table's exhaustive research rounded up nine store-bought feta cheeses and ranked them from worst to best, choosing Primo Taglio Feta Cheese Crumbles for the number one spot.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, what makes Primo Taglio the best store-bought feta cheese is its refined flavor profile and high quality. Unlike most basic grocery store brands, the blend of salty, nutty, and yeasty notes, along with a subtle acidity, is what sets this feta cheese apart from the rest. Given that the cheese already comes pre-crumbled, it also makes for a most convenient ingredient addition.
Reviews on the Albertons product page bolster this positive sentiment. Shoppers compliment the taste and quality of the feta cheese crumbles as well as its versatility. One reviewer shares, "I'm not a feta cheese connoisseur, but it seemed good to me on my spinach, cranberry, walnut and balsamic salad." Another points out, "Used in many recipes just wish the chunk size would be similar in price."
Creative ways to use Primo Taglio Feta Cheese Crumbles
With an unbeatable great taste and plenty of delicious culinary applications, there's little this store-bought feta cheese can't do. One of the best ways to use the crumbles is with vegetables. Mix them into your favorite salad recipe or use them to enhance a batch of grilled veggies. If you're making a grilled watermelon salad recipe, try swapping in the feta cheese crumbles in place of Cotija cheese for a bolder bite.
The cheese is also best for giving avocado toast a tangy twist. Try adding a sprinkle of crushed red chili flakes, smoked sea salt, and a squeeze of lemon juice to further elevate the toast. Aside from vegetable-based dishes, these feta cheese crumbles also make an excellent complement to a gyro sandwich. A generous portion of the crumbles will provide a perfect balance of salty and briny flavor to the gyro meat.
You can also use Primo Taglio Feta Cheese Crumbles for a Greek-style mac and cheese that's filled with comforting taste and texture. Set it out on your next grazing board alongside fig jam, honey, crackers, and cured meats. The convenience of the store-bought crumbles will make them part of your staple mealtime ingredients. No matter how you use this feta cheese, the options are practically limitless.