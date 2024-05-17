Sprinkle On Some Feta For A Greek-Style Mac And Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is certainly one of the ultimate comfort foods, no matter what type of cheese goes into the pot. Maybe you keep it classic with sharp cheddar or give it a boost with mozzarella or gruyere, but feta cheese is ideal to put a Greek-style spin on the dish. Remember the viral baked feta pasta that took over your social media feeds a while back? The combination of the tangy cheese and pasta works in the same way to upgrade any macaroni and cheese recipe.

Feta cheese is made from goat or sheep milk, and has a creamy yet crumbly consistency met with tangy and salty flavor that pairs well with a variety of other ingredients. You are most likely accustomed to crumbled feta in a Greek salad, but the cheese can melt to create a creamy macaroni and cheese, too. When you head to the grocery store to buy the ingredients for the Greek-inspired mac and cheese, it's best to buy a block of feta cheese, rather than a variety that's already crumbled, because it will have fresher, stronger flavor. Packaged crumbled feta might also contain preservatives and anti-caking agents so it doesn't clump together. And if you buy feta in brine, be sure to squeeze any excess liquid off the cheese before it goes into the pot to prevent watery mac and cheese.