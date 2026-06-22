What An F1 Error Code On Your Stove Means And How To Fix It

When the control panel on your oven starts flashing and beeping, your first thought is most likely: why? Unlike the error messages on other appliances, such as a coffee maker that clearly state the need for cleaning or refilling, those on an oven can be a little harder to figure out. To make things harder, the meaning of error codes can vary between oven brands and sometimes between models. If you see the F1 error code, there are a few possibilities for what's going on.

Broadly speaking, the F1 error code on an electric oven signifies a problem with the electrics or control board (EOC), rather than the oven itself. This could mean something as simple as a stuck button on the keypad, but it could also indicate a problem with the temperature sensor, faulty wiring, or a failed control board. Less helpfully (but also less costly), this error code may just be a glitch. If so, nothing is actually wrong, but you'll need to reset or clear the error manually.

If you have a gas stove with an electronic control panel, you may also find yourself faced with the F1 error for similar reasons. It's the sign that something has gone wrong with the keypad, the circuitry of the board, or the temperature sensor. For safety reasons, some gas ovens with the F1 code may not ignite until the error has been dealt with.