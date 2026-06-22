The Old-School Soda Boomers Remember For The California Orange Flavor

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If you ask any Boomer which retro soda they miss drinking the most, expect to hear at least a few mentions of Nesbitt's Orange Soda. Maybe it's the signature rippled glass bottle that brings back fond memories, or perhaps the swirly "N" on the label is a trick meant to stick to the brain. More likely, though, Nesbitt's vintage soda gained its lodged-in-childhood reminiscence because of its taste.

Nesbitt's Orange Soda hit the scene in 1927 as a syrup for soda machines. A decade later, it was bottled and sold, immediately putting the squeeze on the then-favorite orange soda, Orange Crush.

Why Hugh S. Nesbitt's new orange soda managed to edge out the competition may have been two-fold. The company's penchant for timing couldn't have been better when it came to advertising. A very pretty, but relatively unknown model named Marilyn Monroe mugged for the early Nesbitt's Orange Soda advertisements. That was the mid 1940s, so just as Boomers' childhoods were hitting their stride in the early 1950s, Nesbitt's Orange Soda had solidly established its cool reputation on the coattails of a rising bombshell star. Plus, Nesbitt's Orange Soda had a secret sauce that kept customers coming back for more.