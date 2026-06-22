13 Dollar Tree Dinners That Are Ready In 5 Minutes Or Less

Dollar Tree might instantly pop into your mind when you're in dire need of affordable party essentials, new fancy plates without the fancy price tag, or cheap seasonal decor. A lesser-known fact about Dollar Tree is that it has a grocery section. While not primarily known as a grocery store, the discount shop nonetheless carries food items that range from salty snacks and candy to proper frozen meals and pantry staples.

As is on-brand for Dollar Tree, its groceries are affordably priced and largely convenient. There's a particularly good selection of microwavable meals ready in five minutes or less. These are perfect for college dorms, busy weeknight dinners, or quick lunches at work. In a rough economy, they can also be a saving grace when there's no time to cook from scratch, but ordering takeout would put a dent in your wallet.

We looked through the store's selection of speedy meals and found 13 that are particularly time-efficient. Some are freezer meals, while others can be stored in the pantry. All of them can be made in the microwave, but many can also be cooked on the stove or in the air fryer (although the cooking time might increase). Keep in mind that availability and pricing can vary by location.