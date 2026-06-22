13 Dollar Tree Dinners That Are Ready In 5 Minutes Or Less
Dollar Tree might instantly pop into your mind when you're in dire need of affordable party essentials, new fancy plates without the fancy price tag, or cheap seasonal decor. A lesser-known fact about Dollar Tree is that it has a grocery section. While not primarily known as a grocery store, the discount shop nonetheless carries food items that range from salty snacks and candy to proper frozen meals and pantry staples.
As is on-brand for Dollar Tree, its groceries are affordably priced and largely convenient. There's a particularly good selection of microwavable meals ready in five minutes or less. These are perfect for college dorms, busy weeknight dinners, or quick lunches at work. In a rough economy, they can also be a saving grace when there's no time to cook from scratch, but ordering takeout would put a dent in your wallet.
We looked through the store's selection of speedy meals and found 13 that are particularly time-efficient. Some are freezer meals, while others can be stored in the pantry. All of them can be made in the microwave, but many can also be cooked on the stove or in the air fryer (although the cooking time might increase). Keep in mind that availability and pricing can vary by location.
Maruchan Chicken Flavored Ramen Bowls
Instant ramen is the king of all quick meals, and Maruchan is one of the leading brands in the category. Chicken ramen is a particularly comforting flavor, and you can find it at Dollar Tree. These single-serve cups can be stored in the pantry and only take three minutes to make in the microwave (or by adding boiling water).
Maruchan Chicken Flavored Ramen Bowls are priced at $1.50.
Thai Authentic Sriracha Shrimp Ramen Bowl
If the classic chicken ramen bowl feels a bit too bland for your taste, and you're craving more intense and interesting flavors, a seafood-based ramen is a good pivot. Dollar Tree carries ramen with freeze-dried shrimp and spicy sriracha sauce. It's ready in three to four minutes and comes with a medium level of heat.
Thai Authentic Sriracha Shrimp Ramen Bowls are priced at $1.50.
Eat Regal Ready To Eat Mexican-Style Rice with Campbell's Pork and Beans
Mexican-style rice is a flavorful approach to one of the most beloved pantry staples. Dollar Tree sells a convenient version of this dish that only needs to be microwaved for 90 seconds before it's ready. You do need to pair it with something else to make a complete meal, however; our top pick is a can of Campbell's Pork and Beans, which can also be warmed up in the microwave.
Eat Regal Ready To Eat Mexican-Style Rice and Campbell's Pork and Beans are both priced at $1.50.
Rice A Roni Cheddar Broccoli Microwave Cup
The famous Rice A Roni cups are one of those hidden gems in Dollar Tree's grocery aisles you really shouldn't overlook. The blend of cheese, rice, and pasta hits many indulgent notes, and the addition of broccoli balances out the flavors. All you need to do is add water, pop the cup in the microwave for three-and-a-half minutes, and the meal is done.
Rice A Roni Cheddar Broccoli Microwave Cups are priced at $1.50.
Bibigo Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings
Few things compare to biting into a soft dumpling, but goodness, they take such a long time to make from scratch. Thankfully, Dollar Tree sells dumplings that are ready to enjoy in two minutes. Each box contains six dumplings filled with chicken and veggies, and the dipping sauce is included as well.
Bibigo Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings are priced at $3.
Michelina's Penne with White Chicken
Pasta fills the belly and the soul all at once. Even though dry penne cooks fast, it's the other components of a meal that inevitably take longer. The creamy penne pasta sold at Dollar Tree, however, only needs to be popped into the microwave for four to five minutes. Just like that, you have yourself a winner winner chicken dinner.
Michelina's Penne with White Chicken is priced at $1.25.
Fast Bites Frozen Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwich
The concept of a microwaved burger may not sound super appetizing, but don't knock it until you try it. "We buy these spicy chicken sandwiches any chance we get because we love them so much," says one review on Dollar Tree's website. The chicken sandwich is done in 75 to 85 seconds, and Dollar Tree also carries other versions, such as Cheeseburger or BBQ Chicken.
Fast Bites Frozen Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwiches are priced at $1.50.
Hatch Kitchen Chicken And Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadillas are fairly quick to make, even if you're prepping them from scratch, but it's hard to beat this one sold at Dollar Tree, which is ready in under two minutes. It comes filled with chicken, cheddar, Monterey Jack, tomatillo salsa, red bell pepper, and cilantro.
Hatch Kitchen Chicken And Cheese Quesadillas are priced at $1.25.
White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders
Sliders don't have to be limited to parties — you can totally enjoy them for a solo dinner. Among the frozen foods worth buying at Dollar Tree are these cheese sliders that are ready in the microwave in just 45 seconds. The little sammies come in a pack of four and are made with a beef patty, grilled onions, and cheese.
White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders are priced at $5 per box.
Jimmy Dean Croissant Breakfast Sandwich with Sausage and Cheese
This breakfast sandwich is ready in one minute and easily counts among the best frozen meals you can buy at Dollar Tree. Don't limit it to the morning — if you eat it later in the day, you can savor each bite a bit more since you're not rushing out the door.
Jimmy Dean Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches with Sausage and Cheese are priced at $1.50.
José Olé Chicken And Cheese Flour Taquitos
Clear some space in your freezer before you head to Dollar Tree, because you definitely want to stock up on these taquitos. With 8 grams of protein per serving, they make a satiating meal. If chicken isn't your preferred choice of meat, the store also carries the beef and cheese version. Each box comes with 15 taquitos that are ready in three minutes when microwaved.
José Olé Chicken And Cheese Flour Taquitos are priced at $5 per box.
Campbell's Loaded Potato Soup
Sometimes, the best meal to wind down the day with is a comforting classic. Dollar Tree has a great selection of canned foods, including the loaded potato soup from Campbell's. This soup needs two minutes in the microwave to heat up; just make sure to pour it into a microwave-safe bowl first.
Campbell's Loaded Potato Soup is priced at $1.50.
Ruiz El Monterey XX Large Beef & Bean Burrito
16 grams of protein in an 8-ounce burrito that costs less than $2? Heck yes! These are yet another fantastic item to keep stocked in the freezer. Packed individually, they're convenient to pull out when you need them, without having to thaw a whole box. When hunger strikes, the burrito is ready in two minutes if microwaved.
Ruiz El Monterey XX Large Beef & Bean Burritos are priced at $1.25.