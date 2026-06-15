7 Little-Known Facts About Dollar Tree
It's the place you go when you're looking for party supplies, surprisingly affordable cosmetics and personal care items, and sometimes, even groceries. It has a surprising number of hidden gems lining its aisles and big-brand snacks that will satisfy your most intense munchies. It's Dollar Tree, the dollar store chain that spans across the country with thousands of separate locations. It may not offer the most luxurious shopping experience, but it does provide competitive prices on products that shoppers use every day. And if you're looking for a way to make your dollar stretch at the end of the month, it could be a good place to do some grocery shopping.
But even if you're a regular shopper at Dollar Tree, there's a lot you probably don't know about the store. Does it really offer better prices on groceries, or are shoppers getting ripped off by higher prices? What kind of shoppers does it attract, and how does the company treat its employees? We're taking a deep dive into some little-known facts about Dollar Tree to get a better sense of what the brand has to offer and when it's worth shopping there. By learning more about Dollar Tree, you might find that you adjust your dollar store shopping habits from here on out.
Dollar Tree's grocery products often cost more per unit than other grocery stores'
A lot of times, Dollar Tree food is framed as a more affordable option than what you'd find at more conventional grocery stores. That can be true in some ways, but it's not quite as simple as it seems. See, if you look at the price tags at Dollar Tree, you will see lower prices. This is largely because the company sells especially small quantities of its products. Prices are low because you're just not getting much in a single package. In fact, in a lot of cases, the price per unit of certain products at Dollar Tree will actually be significantly more expensive than it would be at a more traditional grocery store. Therefore, if you're trying to get the most bang for your buck, shopping at Dollar Tree probably isn't the best way to go.
However, that doesn't mean that customers can't benefit from Dollar Tree's pricing model. Because you pay less for food products upfront, it can be a great place to shop when your budget is tight and you're trying to make a limited dollar amount stretch as far as possible. Sure, you might get a better value if you buy tortilla chips in bulk, for instance. But if the upfront cost is too high, you may have to skip the chips altogether. Dollar Tree's pricing allows shoppers to get smaller portions of what they need without breaking the bank.
It's possible to use EBT at Dollar Tree ... but only in person
About one in every eight people in the United States receives SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps — that's over 40 million people per month. SNAP is distributed through a system that utilizes EBT cards, which are what shoppers swipe when they're stocking up on groceries with their benefits. Many grocery stores accept EBT, and Dollar Tree isn't an exception. However, you should keep in mind that it's only possible to use your EBT card in person, so online shopping isn't an option. That being said, you can still use the app to locate the products you're looking for and see what's in stock, but you will have to go into the store to shop and pay for your items there.
Before you start planning your next Dollar Store grocery haul, though, read up on the items that you can and can't purchase with your EBT card. That doesn't mean you can't pick those items up from your local Dollar Tree, but it does mean that your SNAP benefits won't pay for them. Household supplies and body care products, for example, aren't covered by SNAP, even though shoppers commonly buy them alongside their groceries.
Dollar Tree sells well over a hundred name-brand products
Just like any more affordable grocery brand, Dollar Tree stocks its own branded food, some of which is reportedly pretty solid. But a lot of us already have our favorite snacks and other grocery products, and not everyone wants to settle for the store brand version of their favorites. Luckily, though, Dollar Tree doesn't just carry its own stuff — it also sells over 150 name-brand products at its stores. This means that, yes, it's very likely that you'll find your favorite snacks in the grocery aisles of your local Dollar Tree.
You just have to go to Dollar Tree's frozen section to see a wide variety of name brands the store carries. Minute Maid, Bibigo, and Jimmy Dean are just a few of the easily recognizable name brands you'll find there. The fact that these products are so readily available makes Dollar Tree a more appealing option when you want to enjoy some of your favorite foods but don't want to have to make a trip to a larger retailer.
Wealthier shoppers are responsible for a lot of Dollar Tree's recent growth
You may think of Dollar Tree as a store geared mostly toward lower-income shoppers, but that's actually not the whole story. These days, Dollar Tree is trying to orient itself toward higher-income consumers. This is happening because two phenomena are taking place: Dollar stores have broadly raised their prices, and higher-income shoppers, plagued with rising costs thanks to inflation, are looking for more affordable places to shop. They've met in the middle, with Dollar Tree seemingly becoming a more viable option for these shoppers as they find themselves increasingly priced out of more expensive markets.
That doesn't necessarily mean it's where they're doing the bulk of their grocery shopping, though. Higher-income shoppers were mostly focused on snacks at Dollar Tree rather than pantry staples or other necessities. They were also more interested in personal care products and decor.
As prices continue to rise, it shouldn't be a shock to see that middle-class households are pushed further toward traditionally budget-focused shopping experiences. But that leaves the question: Where are those lower-income customers supposed to go when even the dollar stores become unaffordable?
Some Dollar Trees have Amazon Lockers now
So, you ordered something online from Amazon, but you didn't want to have it delivered to your home or where you're staying. Perhaps that's because you're buying someone in your household a gift and you don't want them to see it before you get the chance to wrap it, or maybe because you're on vacation and don't have a standard address to send it to. This is where Amazon Lockers can come in handy. These are public boxes where you can send a package until you're ready to pick it up. You can find them in grocery stores, convenience stores, and beyond, including at some Dollar Tree locations. When you send your packages there, you know that they'll be locked up and safe until you're ready to grab them.
Obviously, this is a convenient way to pick up your Amazon packages if you already shop at Dollar Tree on a regular basis. But it's also convenient if you simply live or stay near a Dollar Tree. At the very least, it's an opportunity to poke around the store and see if there's anything you want to buy before taking your package back home. Check for these must-have kitchen supplies and our favorite Dollar Tree gourmet foods while you're there.
You should always check expiration dates on Dollar Tree's food
If you've had Dollar Tree experiences like we have, then you've probably realized that this dollar store chain doesn't always have the cleanest, most organized stores around. That's why it may be unsurprising to learn that it's not totally uncommon to find expired food and drink on the shelves there. A Redditor who claimed to be a Dollar Tree employee wrote that they'd found expired food on numerous occasions. This isn't just stuff that's a few days past its best-by date — the poster said they'd even found moldy slices of cake. According to them, employees don't tend to check for expired food of their own volition.
And this purported employee isn't the only person who's come across expired food at Dollar Tree. It's at least a somewhat regular occurrence for the store's shoppers.
Of course, that doesn't mean that every Dollar Tree is operated the same way — you may not encounter this problem when you visit the location nearest to you. However, there's a chance that you will encounter expired food when you're shopping there, so it's not a bad idea to look at the date just to make sure you're not wasting your money on a product that's already spoiled.
Dollar Trees are often understaffed
Have you ever gone into a Dollar Tree only to discover that it was super messy, disorganized, and just overall hard to navigate? You're not alone — it's a common complaint among shoppers there. A lot of this lack of organization can be attributed to the fact that workers say they're chronically understaffed. At the same time, expectations from management are high. This contributes to an overall sentiment of poor working conditions at the chain. Not only does this understaffing make working at Dollar Tree difficult, but it also results in a worse store experience for customers, which appears to be threatening the chain's bottom line.
So, the next time you're at Dollar Tree, remember that the workers there might be facing an especially challenging work situation. Be patient and respectful, and don't make their jobs any harder than they already are. And if you notice the store looks seriously disorganized, there's a good chance there just aren't enough staff to keep it running as smoothly as it could be. That's not an individual employee problem — it's one that can be attributed to management and corporate decision-making.