7 Little-Known Facts About Dollar Tree

It's the place you go when you're looking for party supplies, surprisingly affordable cosmetics and personal care items, and sometimes, even groceries. It has a surprising number of hidden gems lining its aisles and big-brand snacks that will satisfy your most intense munchies. It's Dollar Tree, the dollar store chain that spans across the country with thousands of separate locations. It may not offer the most luxurious shopping experience, but it does provide competitive prices on products that shoppers use every day. And if you're looking for a way to make your dollar stretch at the end of the month, it could be a good place to do some grocery shopping.

But even if you're a regular shopper at Dollar Tree, there's a lot you probably don't know about the store. Does it really offer better prices on groceries, or are shoppers getting ripped off by higher prices? What kind of shoppers does it attract, and how does the company treat its employees? We're taking a deep dive into some little-known facts about Dollar Tree to get a better sense of what the brand has to offer and when it's worth shopping there. By learning more about Dollar Tree, you might find that you adjust your dollar store shopping habits from here on out.