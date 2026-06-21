This Creamy French Cheese Is Banned In America (Here's What You're Actually Buying)

It's as versatile as it is tasty, and is one of the most popular French cheeses alongside Camembert and Comté. You can get really creative with this cheese too; it's great in a sandwich or on a toasted baguette, it can add oomph to your French toast, and is heavenly when baked and served with honey. In case you haven't guessed already, we're talking about Brie — a creamy French cheese that is actually banned in America. Well, at least the truly authentic version of it is.

Whether it's a sharp and funky Pont l'Évêque made from the milk of cows that graze for at least six months of the year or the French version of Munster, which is rubbed by hand with brine until the rind is the right shade of pink-orange, the list of French cheeses to try is long and varied. Unfortunately, with many of them, the only way to have an authentic tasting is to board a flight and travel to France. This is also true of authentic Brie, which, like many French cheeses, is made with raw, unpasteurized milk, and doesn't meet the aging criteria required to be imported to the U.S. according to FDA regulations.

What you're actually buying in America are versions of Brie that are often made with pasteurized milk, which not only changes its texture and flavor but also impacts the ripening process. And if they are made with raw milk, they're aged for 60 days before being imported, as per regulations. This is a lot longer than authentic Brie you'll get in France.