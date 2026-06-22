Your Fridge Will Smell 10X Better When You Keep This Pantry Staple In It (Not Baking Soda)

No matter how hard you try, your fridge will end up smelling at some point. Whether it's leftovers you forgot about for a little too long, caked-on spills in corners you couldn't reach, or just the accumulation of scents leaking out from containers, even the cleanest fridges start to get funky. That's why it helps to take some protective measures before things ever get too bad. The classic DIY cleaning choice for this is baking soda, but it isn't the only option you have in your pantry that works. You can also deodorize your fridge with oats.

While that may seem strange, the same forces that make oats great for making oatmeal also help draw odors from the air, much like baking soda. Oats are very porous. They're essentially tiny little grain sponges, and readily absorb and hold onto moisture. That draws humidity out of your fridge, which helps to perpetuate smells. It also means oats will absorb the volatile compounds in the air that cause bad smells.

Oats are also great for sticking in your fridge because, like baking soda, they have no smell of their own. So you aren't just covering up smells, you're really eliminating them. Oats won't eliminate odors as quickly as baking soda, but they're great for keeping in your fridge to absorb moderate smells before they become something worse. And since they're so affordable, there's little downside.