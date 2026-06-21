Skip Takeout And Make Grilled Chicken Margherita With These Easy Shortcuts
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Though well known for its pasta offerings, Olive Garden has a number of non-noodle entrees that are perfectly delightful. One sought-after copycat recipe is for the chain's grilled chicken Margherita, and it's easier to make than you might think, particularly with the use of a few shortcuts. A savory poultry dish that's both fulfilling and refreshing, all you need is a pair of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, canned tomatoes, jarred pesto, Italian seasoning, and mozzarella cheese for a streamlined meal that's sure to satisfy.
The convenience of using store-bought ingredients will help your grilled chicken Margherita come together with ease. While you can always prepare your own bright and fresh pesto recipe, buying your favorite jarred brand will help cut down on your time in the kitchen. Similarly, grabbing a jar of canned Italian seasoned tomatoes will add tender texture to your dish that already has the familiar flavors of its Olive Garden counterpart.
For even more Olive Garden inspiration, use a bottle of the restaurant's signature Italian dressing to marinate your chicken breasts prior to grilling. From there, top the grilled chicken with slices of fresh mozzarella or a generous portion of shredded cheese and let it melt. Next, finish everything off with hearty spoonfuls of pesto and tomatoes. This recipe is simple and delicious with plenty of possibilities to get creative with your presentation and complementary sides.
Tips for the tastiest grilled chicken margherita meal
If you really want to make your grilled chicken Margherita taste like the Olive Garden version, you'll also want to add a topping of lemon garlic sauce and a succulent side of Parmesan garlic broccoli. You can easily prepare both of these accompaniments using store-bought shortcuts as well. For example, start with frozen florets of broccoli that you can steam in the microwave in lieu of cooking fresh. Top this with jarred minced garlic and pre-shredded Parmesan cheese.
The lemon garlic sauce is also fairly simple if you warm up a can of condensed creamy lemon garlic sauce rather than making your own from scratch. Knowing the basic elements of a grilled chicken Margherita meal, you can always start with any of Tasting Table's best grilled chicken recipes and adjust them with your own Olive Garden-inspired additions. As long as the grilled chicken breasts, herbed pesto, tomatoes, and cheese are present, you've got a dish that's reminiscent of this fan favorite.
Feel free to get creative with your own twists and flourishes as well. Add chili flakes to your chicken topping for a bit of heat, or change up the cheese from regular mozzarella to a smoked variety for a more complex flavor. For your sides, try broccolini instead of broccoli and char the broccolini on your grill alongside the chicken for a more refined vegetable pairing. However you choose to serve this dish, your shortcuts will make mealtime even quicker and more efficient.