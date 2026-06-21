Skip Takeout And Make Grilled Chicken Margherita With These Easy Shortcuts

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Though well known for its pasta offerings, Olive Garden has a number of non-noodle entrees that are perfectly delightful. One sought-after copycat recipe is for the chain's grilled chicken Margherita, and it's easier to make than you might think, particularly with the use of a few shortcuts. A savory poultry dish that's both fulfilling and refreshing, all you need is a pair of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, canned tomatoes, jarred pesto, Italian seasoning, and mozzarella cheese for a streamlined meal that's sure to satisfy.

The convenience of using store-bought ingredients will help your grilled chicken Margherita come together with ease. While you can always prepare your own bright and fresh pesto recipe, buying your favorite jarred brand will help cut down on your time in the kitchen. Similarly, grabbing a jar of canned Italian seasoned tomatoes will add tender texture to your dish that already has the familiar flavors of its Olive Garden counterpart.

For even more Olive Garden inspiration, use a bottle of the restaurant's signature Italian dressing to marinate your chicken breasts prior to grilling. From there, top the grilled chicken with slices of fresh mozzarella or a generous portion of shredded cheese and let it melt. Next, finish everything off with hearty spoonfuls of pesto and tomatoes. This recipe is simple and delicious with plenty of possibilities to get creative with your presentation and complementary sides.