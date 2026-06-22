This Burger King False Advertisement Scandal Has Stuck With Customers Years Later

Like many large companies, Burger King has weathered its fair share of scandals. From the foot lettuce incident to a horsemeat scandal, Burger King has dealt with issues both internal and external with varying levels of success. Sometimes those scandals lead to fast food lawsuits. The false advertising lawsuit brought against the chain in 2020 alleged that Burger King exaggerated the size of Whoppers by as much as 35%, a claim the restaurant denies.

In 2022, four more plaintiffs sued the chain over similar claims. The lawsuit alleged that advertisements for the Whopper showed the burger much larger than it actually was, with meat overflowing the bun. It wasn't simply a matter of the image being physically large. The accusation was that the burger depicted was meatier than anything Burger King made for customers. Multiple plaintiffs came forward in the case, enough for the lawsuit to be converted to a class action suit in 2023. At the time, Burger King was accused of "materially overstating the size of nearly every menu item in its current advertisements" (via USA Today).

In early 2025, the class action suit was allowed to move forward. By November, Burger King received some relief when the same judge ruled that the various claims had too many differences to justify nationwide class action status. At that time, there were 19 plaintiffs in 13 states. This was a small win for Burger King, but not what it hoped for since it sought to have the case dismissed entirely.