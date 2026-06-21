The Ideal Cut Of Meat For Beef Bourguignon, According To Anthony Bourdain

Beef bourguignon has been intertwined with French gastronomy for generations. Generally translated to "in the style of Burgundy," the rich stew essentially revolves around slow cooking meat in red wine with bacon, mushrooms, and pearl onions. Many moons ago, the dish was reserved for cheap, tough cuts of meat, making it popular amongst peasant households. Nowadays, it's a treasured, restaurant-worthy meal beloved by chefs around the world, including the late Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain wasn't too particular about his beef bourguignon. Cheap wine was fine as long as it was from burgundy, the carrots could be tossed in at any time, and there wasn't any fancy knife work needed. But the meat? According to him, beef neck worked best. While preparing a traditional beef bourguignon in an episode of "No Reservations," Bourdain said, "Basic rule of stewing: Filet mignon, sirloin — more expensive is not always better when you're stewing ... In fact, the reverse is often true. You want fatty."

Beef neck contains a lot of collagen, which breaks down into gelatin when cooked slowly over a long period of time. The gelatin tenderizes the meat and gives sauces a rich flavor and thicker body, resulting in a much better stew. As Bourdain put it, "The ideal piece of meat for beef bourguignon would be neck because there's a lot of fat in there ... That's all going to melt in all sorts of like buttery, tasty, wonderfulness."