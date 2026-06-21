Turn Old Mason Jars Into A Beautiful Centerpiece That Adds Lights And Whimsy
Mason jars earn their keep around a house. Not only are they convenient for canning and storage, extra mason jars are perfect for DIY party decor. Even without doctoring them up with plastic spoons and spray paint, glass jars are beautiful in a kitchen and add warmth and coziness to just about any room. One craft project turns empty jars into a pretty light display that can function as a centerpiece. As seen on Instagram, Leslie Saeta (@my100yearoldhome) transformed her back porch with a charming string of light-filled jars.
Clean mason jars can be filled with fairy lights or battery-operated LED tea lights. You can wrap sturdy wire or twine around the outside of the jar or drill holes in the lids to thread it through. A cluster of jars placed together will bring brightness to a space, or a scattering of individual jars can bring a sense of whimsy to an event. With some experimentation, you can make the design your own: Wrap colorful ribbons around the necks of jars to invite color into a room, or paint the jars to create specific hues. Look for glass paint that corresponds to your party's theme.
Beautifying your space
The possibilities are endless. Group light-filled mason jars to match the aesthetic of your gathering. Use galvanized wire for a more rustic look or pick natural jute twine to lean more into a cozy farmhouse cottage vibe. If you choose to suspend the jars from a dowel or hook, try adjusting the height of each jar to create interest in a space. For those who would prefer not to hang the creations, setting groups of jars on trays or wooden cutting boards can make for a beautiful centerpiece. Or place individual jars in corners and on shelves where you'd like to draw attention.
Change up the look by placing other items inside the jars, like sprigs of dried herbs, silk or dried flowers, or even twigs. Household objects like buttons or personal touches, such as tiny toys, can add meaning for a guest of honor. Small pieces of paper with guests' names written on them can act as upgraded name cards to mark seating areas at a dinner party. With a bit of intention, your crafty centerpiece will be a conversation starter all on its own.