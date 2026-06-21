Turn Old Mason Jars Into A Beautiful Centerpiece That Adds Lights And Whimsy

Mason jars earn their keep around a house. Not only are they convenient for canning and storage, extra mason jars are perfect for DIY party decor. Even without doctoring them up with plastic spoons and spray paint, glass jars are beautiful in a kitchen and add warmth and coziness to just about any room. One craft project turns empty jars into a pretty light display that can function as a centerpiece. As seen on Instagram, Leslie Saeta (@my100yearoldhome) transformed her back porch with a charming string of light-filled jars.

Clean mason jars can be filled with fairy lights or battery-operated LED tea lights. You can wrap sturdy wire or twine around the outside of the jar or drill holes in the lids to thread it through. A cluster of jars placed together will bring brightness to a space, or a scattering of individual jars can bring a sense of whimsy to an event. With some experimentation, you can make the design your own: Wrap colorful ribbons around the necks of jars to invite color into a room, or paint the jars to create specific hues. Look for glass paint that corresponds to your party's theme.