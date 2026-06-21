3-Ingredient Crock-Pot Chicken Goes From Flat To Flavorful, Thanks To This Bottled Chain Restaurant Sauce
Buffalo Wild Wings aficionados will tell you straight-up that its bottled sauces are heaven-sent, and honestly, they might be right. Buffalo Wild Wings sauces have always been known for their uncanny ability to bring out the best in chicken, so what happens when you bring that magic into your own kitchen? Not just as a side dip to wings, these sauces act as a dinnertime shortcut that exceeds expectations. With a bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic Sauce, you're set for a scrumptious Crock-Pot dish. All that's left to do is to get some chicken and a dairy condiment, and voilà.
This is a dump-and-go Crock-Pot chicken recipes that just makes dinner a thousand times easier, but not at the cost of a boring or uninspiring taste. In a Crock-Pot, add a few pieces of seasoned chicken breasts, followed by the whole bottle of BWW sauce, and finish off with a dairy product of your choosing. For foodie Amy Darley, it's heavy cream, poured into the emptied sauce bottle first and shaken so the two ingredients meld more seamlessly into each other. Her recipe, shared on Instagram, also includes a tub of cream cheese on top of that, which adds extra richness to both the taste and texture. After about four hours of slow-cooking, with the occasional stirring, you should have ultra-creamy, flavor-laden, and juicy, tender chicken, ready to hit the dining table.
Dazzle your dish with this BWW sauce and more
For those who haven't tried it, Buffalo Wild Wings' Parmesan Garlic Sauce is a creamy collision of herbs, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. It's all about aromatic richness with this sauce, and when given enough time to fully seep into the Crock-Pot chicken, expect the savory base to be elevated with the most delectable herby, garlicky tang. Its spice level is relatively low, so feel free to sprinkle in chili powder, cayenne pepper, or crushed pepper flakes to amp it up if you want a spicier dish. Alternatively, if it's the cheese you want to further emphasize, add your own shredded Parmesan cheese (possibly mixed with other varieties) into the pot for a true melty pull. For those who want to keep it simple and bright, a squeeze of lemon will do wonders.
Flavorful chicken sitting warm in the Crock-Pot, the only thing you need left for a complete dinner is something to accompany it. Since the dish itself is quite sauce-laden, the easiest route to take would be to pair it with your favorite types of pasta. Vegetables are another foolproof choice, whether you throw them into the Crock-Pot to cook along with the chicken or roast them separately for a slight crisp. Similarly, green beans are wonderful with their earthy snaps of flavor, made all the more exciting when paired with the Parmesan garlic sauce. You also can't go wrong with a fluffy, creamy bed of mashed potatoes, especially for a homemade meal that demands utter comfort.