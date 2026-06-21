3-Ingredient Crock-Pot Chicken Goes From Flat To Flavorful, Thanks To This Bottled Chain Restaurant Sauce

Buffalo Wild Wings aficionados will tell you straight-up that its bottled sauces are heaven-sent, and honestly, they might be right. Buffalo Wild Wings sauces have always been known for their uncanny ability to bring out the best in chicken, so what happens when you bring that magic into your own kitchen? Not just as a side dip to wings, these sauces act as a dinnertime shortcut that exceeds expectations. With a bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic Sauce, you're set for a scrumptious Crock-Pot dish. All that's left to do is to get some chicken and a dairy condiment, and voilà.

This is a dump-and-go Crock-Pot chicken recipes that just makes dinner a thousand times easier, but not at the cost of a boring or uninspiring taste. In a Crock-Pot, add a few pieces of seasoned chicken breasts, followed by the whole bottle of BWW sauce, and finish off with a dairy product of your choosing. For foodie Amy Darley, it's heavy cream, poured into the emptied sauce bottle first and shaken so the two ingredients meld more seamlessly into each other. Her recipe, shared on Instagram, also includes a tub of cream cheese on top of that, which adds extra richness to both the taste and texture. After about four hours of slow-cooking, with the occasional stirring, you should have ultra-creamy, flavor-laden, and juicy, tender chicken, ready to hit the dining table.