Bobby Flay Says This Iconic Show Launched The Golden Era Of Food TV

"The golden age is now," declared Bobby Flay, celebrity chef and star of the hit cook-off competition series "Beat Bobby Flay" when asked by the online food publication and YouTube channel "First We Feast" about when he thought the golden age of food television was. Flay explained that Food Network's early show format was simple chef demonstrations — that is, until "Iron Chef" made its debut. "'Iron Chef' changed the game," he said.

Classic Food Network shows until that point were fairly straightforward, with a chef educating their audience on cooking techniques, with a couple of exceptions — like Emeril Legasse and Paula Deen, who cooked in front of a live studio audience and had a huge fanbase.

But the legacy of "Iron Chef America" defined the current food TV landscape. The show got its start in Japan in 1993, called "Ironmen of Cooking" in Japanese, and it was the first show of its kind. It was hosted by Takeshi Kaga, a fictional character who, according to "Iron Chef" lore, was an eccentric millionaire whose castle contained a "Kitchen Stadium" to host cook-offs between world-famous chefs. The campy show pitted chefs against each other for cooking speed and skill using surprise ingredients — and garnered a cult following in the U.S. Inspired by its success, Food Network picked up the show and aired an English-dubbed version. The bold, unusual competition turned cooking into a sport, asking, "Whose cuisine will reign supreme?"