How Chefs End Up On Guy's Grocery Games
Guy Fieri's presence is everywhere, from airport bars and restaurants to pop culture references. Despite being a massive Food Network star, Fieri never used to watch any of the network's shows. For those hoping to rub shoulders with the famous food personality, competing on "Guy's Grocery Games" may be the easiest route for chefs to get their start. While the competition on the show is fierce, the application process to be on the show is fairly simple and accessible to anyone who wants to apply.
While sadly you can't shop at the "Guy's Grocery Games" supermarket, also known as Flavortown Market, it is relatively easy to apply for a chance to be on the show. But if you're wondering where all those groceries end up after the show, Flavortown Market's excess food is donated to local food banks every weekend. The casting website for "Guy's Grocery Games" is very straightforward, allowing hopeful contestants to apply directly on an official casting page. The website states that the show is looking for "outgoing, highly skilled chefs and professional cooks from all backgrounds," encouraging those who qualify to apply to the show. Currently, the site also specifies that they are seeking chefs who specialize in a few different types of food, like bacon, burgers, and cheese (which feels very on-brand). The website also calls out special groups that are encouraged to apply, like mothers for Mothers Day, families of chefs, and home cooks who are super fans of the show.
A simple but thorough application
If contestants can survive three rounds of competition, they are eligible to win up to a whopping $20,000, so it's no wonder the show has a steady stream of applicants vying for a chance to win. Contestants on "Guy's Grocery Games," also known as "Triple G," not only have to cook and plate amazing food, but they also have to sprint through the wide aisles of Flavortown Market and cook according to sometimes challenging restrictions or guidelines.
Sometimes producers of the show will reach out to chefs directly to ask if they'd like to be on the show or put out feelers on social media, most of the contestants apply through the online form. While the application is simple, it is lengthy. Would-be contestants are asked to fill out basic information like age, location, and contact information, along with other more chef-centric questions like if they went to culinary school, where their last three jobs have been, if they've received any accolades or awards for cooking, as well as if there are any types of food the applicant specializes in. The site encourages would-be contestants to upload a video of themselves to be considered, as a video can help producers glean insights into the applicant's personality and how they might perform on camera. While not everyone will be selected to compete, the open application seems like a fair process to all.