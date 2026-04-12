How Chefs End Up On Guy's Grocery Games

Guy Fieri's presence is everywhere, from airport bars and restaurants to pop culture references. Despite being a massive Food Network star, Fieri never used to watch any of the network's shows. For those hoping to rub shoulders with the famous food personality, competing on "Guy's Grocery Games" may be the easiest route for chefs to get their start. While the competition on the show is fierce, the application process to be on the show is fairly simple and accessible to anyone who wants to apply.

While sadly you can't shop at the "Guy's Grocery Games" supermarket, also known as Flavortown Market, it is relatively easy to apply for a chance to be on the show. But if you're wondering where all those groceries end up after the show, Flavortown Market's excess food is donated to local food banks every weekend. The casting website for "Guy's Grocery Games" is very straightforward, allowing hopeful contestants to apply directly on an official casting page. The website states that the show is looking for "outgoing, highly skilled chefs and professional cooks from all backgrounds," encouraging those who qualify to apply to the show. Currently, the site also specifies that they are seeking chefs who specialize in a few different types of food, like bacon, burgers, and cheese (which feels very on-brand). The website also calls out special groups that are encouraged to apply, like mothers for Mothers Day, families of chefs, and home cooks who are super fans of the show.