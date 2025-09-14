Can You Shop At The Guy's Grocery Games Supermarket?

When he's not on the road filming "Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins" or making cameos in the DC comic universe, Guy Fieri is in Santa Rosa, California filming "Guy's Grocery Games" at the Guy's Flavortown Market set built inside a 15,500-square-foot warehouse. The first season of "Guy's Grocery Games" was filmed at Field's Market, an independent grocery store in California that is well known as a hotspot for filming, but from season two onward the show was filmed on a set. Designers constructed Guy's Flavortown Market to make filming easier, with brighter lights and wider aisles plus price tags on every item to make competitors feel like they're in a real grocery store.

If the grocery store is a set, but all the food is real, you may wonder when the food expires. To minimize food waste (even though California is not the state that wastes the most food), perishable food items nearing expiration are donated to food banks in the area. All those food scraps from competitors on the show don't end up in the trash either. Those items go to local farms for animal feed. All food on the set is processed through a database and regularly monitored by the crew to ensure maximum freshness and organization. You may not be able to stop at Guy's Flavortown Market to pick up a carton of milk on the way home, but maybe one day it won't be as fictional as Willy Wonka's wild creations.