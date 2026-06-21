What Is The Average Lifespan Of An Electric Pressure Cooker?
You expect any appliance you buy for your kitchen to last, hopefully a long while. But the saying "they don't make them like they used to" is hard to escape these days, as it feels like planned obsolescence hangs over most kinds of technology. Blenders may only last five to 10 years, and when we wrote about the lifespan of air fryers, we found most won't last more than five years. So how many years should you expect from an electric pressure cooker? That depends on a few factors.
An electric pressure cooker from a brand with a reputation for reliability, such as Instant Pot, may last for about three years of frequent use. Instant Pot users on Reddit have posted about theirs lasting 7 years, and one user on Facebook had been using theirs for 10 years, so mileage varies. Many of those who have enjoyed years of use also report having to replace seals and perform other maintenance to keep it in working order.
Maintenance is key to ensuring the longest possible lifespan from an electric pressure cooker, and you can expect about 5 to 10 years of use from one that is well cared for. If the pot can't pressurize, that's a clear sign it's starting to fail, but it could be fixed with a new seal. Also, if the valve sticks and either won't close or won't open, it may require a deep cleaning. Soak the lid and valve in warm soapy water and use a gentle brush or toothpick to clean out buildup. The type of seal you use also matters, as many users note that generic seals don't work as well.
No pressure, just maintain your pressure cooker
Other signs of a failing pressure cooker include inconsistent heating and burning food due to the sensors malfunctioning. Remember that the more parts an appliance has, the more opportunities there are for something to go wrong. An electric pressure cooker has sensors, a control panel, a cord, internal electronics, plus all the parts an old-school pressure cooker has.
In addition to Instant Pot, Crock-Pot Express, Presto, Chef iQ, and Ninja all make well-reviewed models. You can check out our breakdown of some of the best electric pressure cookers. One of the problems in determining the lifespan for these appliances is that many of them have not existed for that long. Though the Instant Pot has existed for nearly 20 years, it didn't achieve viral fame until 2016. A year later, Crock-Pot introduced the Express. Ninja came out with a pressure cooker the year after that. Chef iQ debuted in 2020. While many customers have seen how long some of these models perform in the short term, they haven't been on the market long enough to know for certain just how long they could last.
Using the Instant Pot as a standard, it seems like five to 10 years is a safe bet for guessing the life of your pressure cooker. Take proper care of it, avoid these common pressure cooker mistakes, and it may last even longer, but you'll be in uncharted territory for many brands by that point.