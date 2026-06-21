What Is The Average Lifespan Of An Electric Pressure Cooker?

You expect any appliance you buy for your kitchen to last, hopefully a long while. But the saying "they don't make them like they used to" is hard to escape these days, as it feels like planned obsolescence hangs over most kinds of technology. Blenders may only last five to 10 years, and when we wrote about the lifespan of air fryers, we found most won't last more than five years. So how many years should you expect from an electric pressure cooker? That depends on a few factors.

An electric pressure cooker from a brand with a reputation for reliability, such as Instant Pot, may last for about three years of frequent use. Instant Pot users on Reddit have posted about theirs lasting 7 years, and one user on Facebook had been using theirs for 10 years, so mileage varies. Many of those who have enjoyed years of use also report having to replace seals and perform other maintenance to keep it in working order.

Maintenance is key to ensuring the longest possible lifespan from an electric pressure cooker, and you can expect about 5 to 10 years of use from one that is well cared for. If the pot can't pressurize, that's a clear sign it's starting to fail, but it could be fixed with a new seal. Also, if the valve sticks and either won't close or won't open, it may require a deep cleaning. Soak the lid and valve in warm soapy water and use a gentle brush or toothpick to clean out buildup. The type of seal you use also matters, as many users note that generic seals don't work as well.