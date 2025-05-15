Here's How Long Your Air Fryer Should Last (And When You'll Need To Replace It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us cherish our air fryers. They make heating up so many foods faster and easier, and require less oil than a deep fryer while still delivering mouthwateringly crispy results. There are so many things the air fryer works for that you might be whipping up some of the easiest air fryer recipes nearly every day. Your air fryer gets a lot of use, which begs the question: How long will this appliance actually last? And how do you know when it's time to let it go for a new one?

Even if you get the best possible air fryer, and even if it lasts an impressively long time, appliances simply don't live forever — especially with lots of wear and tear. Brand plays a significant role. In general, budget air fryers have shorter life spans. A GoWise air fryer priced at about $60 averages about one to three years. A mid-range brand like Cosori, from $90 to $130 or so, can last about two to four years. Ninja air fryers, in about the same price bracket, has been known to last three to five. While many of its models aren't much more expensive, Philips is considered a premium brand, with fryers lasting five or even more years. The lower ends of these time frames often reflect fryers not being properly cared for, so it's important to know how to prolong the life of your air fryer, and how to spot when it's near its end.