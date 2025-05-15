Here's How Long Your Air Fryer Should Last (And When You'll Need To Replace It)
Many of us cherish our air fryers. They make heating up so many foods faster and easier, and require less oil than a deep fryer while still delivering mouthwateringly crispy results. There are so many things the air fryer works for that you might be whipping up some of the easiest air fryer recipes nearly every day. Your air fryer gets a lot of use, which begs the question: How long will this appliance actually last? And how do you know when it's time to let it go for a new one?
Even if you get the best possible air fryer, and even if it lasts an impressively long time, appliances simply don't live forever — especially with lots of wear and tear. Brand plays a significant role. In general, budget air fryers have shorter life spans. A GoWise air fryer priced at about $60 averages about one to three years. A mid-range brand like Cosori, from $90 to $130 or so, can last about two to four years. Ninja air fryers, in about the same price bracket, has been known to last three to five. While many of its models aren't much more expensive, Philips is considered a premium brand, with fryers lasting five or even more years. The lower ends of these time frames often reflect fryers not being properly cared for, so it's important to know how to prolong the life of your air fryer, and how to spot when it's near its end.
How to know when it's time for your air fryer to go
Even with some brand knowledge, air fryers don't come with expiration dates. So what are some indicators that it's time to toss yours? It will start doing a less-than-stellar job, for one thing, taking longer to cook food and not doing so evenly or making it as nicely crisped — or it might overheat and just shut down. Similarly, you might find buttons not working or the timer malfunctioning. If the air fryer emits louder-than-usual running noises or bad odors (from built-up food), it's time to say goodbye. Most importantly safety-wise, its non-stick coating may chip or peel — if that gets into your food, it's toxic — and you may see the device spark or smoke.
You can avoid safety issues and reach the higher ends of those life-span ranges with some general guidelines. Regular, thorough cleaning is important – wipe the fryer down after each use and give it a more thorough clean every few weeks. It's worth buying a few extra accessories, like silicone tools and baskets to heat food without a lot of contact with the fryer itself. Take care with accurate cooking times, as cooking for too long can burn the fryer. And store it on a shelf where other items aren't banging against it. When it is, in fact, time to upgrade, you can shop the best air fryers on a budget and pick the right size and functionality for your routine.