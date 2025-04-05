12 Best Electric Pressure Cookers, According To Customer Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you don't have one already, then you might need a pressure cooker in your life. These small kitchen appliances come with a lot of benefits. Not only are they easy to use, but they can also help you cook food more quickly to get meals on the table faster. Moreover, because they cook at such high temperatures and generate so much steam, you'll notice deeper and more robust flavors in the meals you cook — reducing the amount of salt and other seasonings you might need to add.
If you're ready to add a pressure cooker to your kitchen, you might feel overwhelmed with all the options on the market. So, we're helping you simplify your choices by rounding up a list of the best pressure cookers. As we compiled our recommendations, we considered the overall ease of use, capacity, settings, functions, and accessories included with each model. We also looked at customer reviews, choosing only models that had a high-star rating from hundreds or thousands of reviewers. There is a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this article, but for now, keep reading to determine which pressure cooker is best for your needs.
Instant Pot Duo
If you've had your eye on some tasty Instant Pot recipes, then you might want to try them out in the Instant Pot Duo. This pressure cooker makes it possible to cook meals up to 70% faster than you'd be able to prepare them in the oven or on the stovetop. Its 6-quart capacity will also enable you to cook all the food you'll need to serve several people, cutting down the amount of time you spend in the kitchen preparing a meal. In addition to working as a pressure cooker, this small appliance offers other functionalities. You can use it as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and even yogurt maker. With 13 customizable programs, you'll also be able to cook ribs, soup, rice, and other items with the touch of a single button. A few other notable features of this pressure cooker include the overheat protection and locking lid safety features, the dishwasher-safe inner pot, lid, and accessories, and the fingerprint-resistant stainless sides.
More than 100,000 customers have reviewed this Instant Pot, and the majority of them share that they highly recommend it with their 4- and 5-star ratings. Many appreciate the versatility it adds to their kitchen. They like being able to use it as a pressure cooker but also find the slow cooker, rice cooker, and other settings incredibly useful. Reviewers also praise the overall quality of the appliance, noting that it feels durable and well-made.
Purchase the Instant Pot Duo at Amazon for $99.99 (on sale for $69.99).
Cosori Pressure Cooker
This Cosori Pressure Cooker is another top-rated model to consider. It is a versatile small kitchen appliance that can take the place of nine different machines. In addition to the pressure cook setting, some other settings are slow cook, rice, bean/grain, stew/broth, sterilize, oatmeal/porridge, meat/poultry, saute, ferment, sous vide, and keep warm. To help you keep track of the progress of each item you're cooking, this model also features a progress bar. The number of lights in the bar will decrease as your food nears doneness. The steam release button is carefully positioned to prevent accidental burns when you release the pressure at the end of a cooking cycle. The manufacturer also added other safety features to this model, including the double-layer locking lid and overheat protection.
The vast majority of reviewers were happy enough with this pressure cooker to give it a 5-star rating. Several share that they are able to cook incredibly-tasting food with it. They also appreciate how easy it is to clean since the lid, inner pot, and accessories are all dishwasher-safe. Many reviewers also highlight this model as a great value for the money. It offers a wide range of functions and settings but costs less than many other similar products on the market.
Purchase the Cosori Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $89.99 (on sale for $80.99).
Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
If you have limited counter and cabinet space and have been trying to decide whether you'd be better served by an air fryer or a pressure cooker, then get the best of both worlds with the Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. Unlike many other models on the market, this small appliance uses Ninja's TenderCrisp technology to help ensure each meal comes out crispy with the moisture locked in for the ultimate flavorful experience. This model is also generously sized and can hold up to 8 quarts. With this capacity, you will be able to cook larger meals, including a whole 7-pound chicken. Beyond making air fryer chicken fajitas or pressure cooking a chuck roast, you can use this appliance for many other cooking needs. It offers 10 other settings, including steam, slow cook, sear/saute, yogurt, roast/bake, broil, dehydrate, sous vide, and keep warm.
With thousands of reviews — and a very high average rating — it is safe to say that the Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer is a customer favorite. One feature that several mention in their write-ups is its large capacity. They appreciate being able to whip up bigger portions to serve several people in one convenient-to-use device. Many reviewers also highlight how much time this pressure cooker saves them. In addition to being easy to use, they share that it also cooks food quickly.
Purchase the Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer at Amazon for $249.99 (on sale for $199.99).
Instant Pot Pro
You can use all the best Instant Pot Hacks to make the most of the Instant Pot Pro. This pressure cooker offers several advanced features designed to simplify your time in the kitchen and make cooking less stressful. With 10 different settings, it can replace multiple small appliances. A few of these settings include pressure cook, slow cook, saute, sous vide, and rice/grain. Once you discover a few favorite recipes, like the Instant Pot spaghetti recipe, you can even save the settings using the memory function. There are five different programmable favorite settings to get your dinner to the table with ease. Some other notable features of this pressure cooker include the progress bar to help you track when items are ready, the dishwasher-safe lid and stainless steel pot, and the included rack for steaming vegetables.
Overall, customers are pleased with their decision to purchase the Instant Pot Pro. Several share how impressed they are with the meals they are able to prepare with it. They share that its various functions allow them to cook different types of recipes that turn out flavorful and perfectly cooked. Reviewers are also impressed with how easy the machine is to use, only requiring them to press a few buttons.
Purchase the Instant Pot Pro at Amazon for $169.99 (on sale for $149.99).
Nesco Carey Smart Electric Pressure Cooker and Canner
If you want to find a pressure cooker that will also function as a pressure canner, then the Nesco Carey might be the optimal choice for you. To properly function when canning at different altitudes, this model offers limiting valves for standard and high-altitude use. In addition to working as a pressure cooker and pressure canner, you can also use it for steam cooking and slow cooking. The small appliance offers a digital display with various preset options and a timer to track the progress of each cooking or canning task. It comes with a variety of accessories, including a large, 9.5-quart inner pot, a canning rack and steam rack, and a condensation catcher.
Most customers have very positive things to share about this small kitchen appliance. In their reviews, several share their overall satisfaction with its features and functionality. They share that it is easy to use, cooks foods quickly, and works well when canning various foods to preserve them for future enjoyment. Many also find it to be a good value, especially when compared to the price of purchasing other canners plus a separate pressure cooker.
Purchase the Nesco Carey Smart Electric Pressure Cooker and Canner at Amazon for $146.66.
Presto Electric Pressure Cooker
The Presto Electric Pressure Cooker is another model that you might want to consider adding to your kitchen. In addition to its fast pressure cooking settings, which help lock in flavor, this small appliance also offers additional settings for slow cooking, soups and stews, fish and poultry, rice, meat, vegetables, desserts, and sauteing. It features an integrated timer that goes off at the end of a cooking cycle to let you know when the food is ready. On top of that, the product offers a variety of integrated safety features and has a nonstick, dishwasher-safe inner pot.
The majority of individuals who have purchased this pressure cooker from Presto are glad that they decided to give it a try. Several of these individuals find it to be a great value. They are pleased with how it performs, especially given its relatively low cost compared to many other pressure cookers on the market. Many reviewers also highlight how easy it is to clean, given that they can run the pot through the dishwasher. They also appreciate that foods don't stick to the nonstick pot.
Purchase the Presto Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $99.99.
Nuwave Duet Air Fryer, Electric Pressure Cooker, & Grill Combo
If you're looking to splurge a bit on a tool that offers great versatility to keep your time in the kitchen as quick and easy as possible, then you might want to try the Nuwave Duet Air Fryer, Electric Pressure Cooker, & Grill Combo. This advanced model not only functions as a pressure cooker, but you can also use it as an air fryer, grill, slow cooker, saute pan, and much more. It comes preloaded with an impressive 300 one-touch settings and even has 240 memory slots to let you save the settings for the recipes you've perfected. Because it offers combination cooking, using features of both air frying and pressure cooking, the foods you prepare will not only be moist and tender, but they'll also have a nicely crisp exterior.
Based on the positive reviews, there is a lot to love about this model from Nuwave. One comment that comes up across numerous reviews is the different cooking features that the appliance offers. Customers like being able to use it as an air fryer, a pressure cooker, a grill, and so much more. They also find that they're able to cook healthier meals due to the need for less oil while still enjoying nicely crisped foods. Overall, reviewers are impressed with the overall quality and durability of the cooker, sharing that it feels like it is built to last.
Purchase the Nuwave Duet Air Fryer, Electric Pressure Cooker, & Grill Combo at Amazon for $189.99 (on sale for $169.09).
Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker
Would you like to be able to control your pressure cooker from your phone? Well, with the Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker, you can do just that. It offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to pair it with the Chef iQ app to not only adjust settings but also keep track of the progress of the items you're cooking, access recipe videos, and use the cooking calculator to help ensure each meal is cooked to perfection. A few other features of this model include the more than 1,000 stored presets, the built-in scale, the three pressure release options, and the included accessory set of a steam rack and basket.
Most reviewers gave this pressure cooker a 4- or 5-star rating. Several praise it for being so easy to use. They like that they can connect it with the smartphone app to access recipe ideas and cooking instructions. Others appreciate how quickly it cooks their items to get meals done and served in less time than it would otherwise take.
Purchase the Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $199.99 (on sale for $139.99).
Blue Diamond Ceramic Nonstick Electric Pressure Cooker
If you're worried about foods sticking to the stainless steel inner pot that most pressure cookers have, then the Blue Diamond Ceramic Nonstick Electric Pressure Cooker might be for you. Its inner pot features a ceramic nonstick coating, preventing foods from getting stuck. Despite being nonstick, the coating is free of many harmful chemicals found in other nonstick cookware, including lead, cadmium, PFAS, and PFOA. The pressure cooker offers 16 different cooking functions. You can use it for everything, from making an easy Instant Pot rice recipe to preparing yogurt, oatmeal, soup, chili, and more.
Customers, by and large, are satisfied with this Blue Diamond Ceramic Nonstick Electric Pressure Cooker. In their reviews, many praise its cooking abilities. They share that it does a good job of cooking a variety of items evenly and that the finished meals taste delicious. The ease of cleaning is another feature that many mention in their write-ups. Users share that the inner pot and accessories clean up nicely and that they appreciate that they are dishwasher safe.
Purchase the Blue Diamond Ceramic Nonstick Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $124.99.
Comfee' Electric Pressure Cooker
The Comfee' Electric Pressure Cooker is a budget-friendly pick that you might want to consider. It offers a 6-quart capacity and comes with a spoon, ladle, measuring cup, condensation cup, and steam rack. This model offers nine different cooking functions, including pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker, slow cooker, and egg maker, and comes with 14 preset functions for cooking a variety of dishes. It was also designed with safety in mind, offering features such as an auto pressure release, lid-safety lock system, and overheat protection.
The majority of reviewers have given this model high ratings. Several praise how quickly it is able to cook items, cutting down on the amount of time they need to devote to preparing a meal. Others are happy with how easy it is to use. They appreciate the various cooking modes, preset functions, and endless food possibilities. Other reviewers mention the quality of this pressure cooker in their write-ups, expressing that it feels sturdy and well-made.
Purchase the Comfee' Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $71.99 (on sale for $59.99).
Midea Electric Pressure Cooker
The Midea Electric Pressure Cooker is designed to take the place of several small kitchen appliances with its 12-in-1 functionality. Some of these functions include pressure cook, steam, saute, slow cook, rice, soup, oatmeal, beans, and yogurt. It offers a generous 8-quart capacity to help you cook for several people at once or meal prep for the week, features an automatic pressure release system, and is easy to clean.
Most reviews for this model are highly positive. One aspect that many mention is the overall quality of the appliance. Users share that it feels well-built and are confident that it will serve them well for some time to come. Reviewers are also pleased with how well the pressure cooker works and the taste of the food it helps them prepare. Other customers highlight the integrated safety features, noting that they feel confident cooking with the appliance in their kitchens.
Purchase the Midea Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $109.99 (on sale for $89.96).
Hamilton Beach Electric Pressure Cooker
You also might want to consider the Hamilton Beach Electric Pressure Cooker. It is designed to replace up to seven small appliances in your kitchen, allowing you to conserve precious countertop and cabinet storage space. It can function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, saute pan, rice cooker, egg cooker, yogurt maker, and steamer. In addition to the various cooking modes, this pressure cooker also comes preloaded with 12 cooking programs for various food items, including meat, beans, casseroles, soups, and cheesecakes. With its 8-quart capacity, you'll be able to make larger batches of your favorite recipe to feed larger groups or leave yourself with plenty of leftovers to freeze for later. Included with each purchase is an accessory set that contains a rack good for roasting and steaming, a rice paddle, and a rice measuring cup.
Overall, the reviews for this product are very high. One feature that many mention in their comments is the overall functionality of this pressure cooker. They are impressed with how well it cooks their food and appreciate that the results are consistent. Reviewers are also happy with how quickly the pressure cooker works. Not only does it cook foods quickly, but it also yields moist and flavorful meals.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $119.67.
Methodology
To put together our list of recommendations, we looked at several criteria. First, we analyzed customer reviews. To make our roundup, all of the products need to have a rating of 4 stars or higher. Additionally, we also considered the number of customers who had reviewed each item. We only selected products that were backed by hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews. With feedback from so many customers, we feel more confident that the average star rating is a better reflection of the overall functionality and quality of each pressure cooker.
Beyond looking at customer reviews, we also considered other features. We tried to include options with different capacities, functions, settings, and complimentary accessories to better meet the unique needs and desires of each user. We also worked to include pressure cookers that would suit different budgets.