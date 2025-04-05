12 Best Electric Pressure Cookers, According To Customer Reviews

If you've had your eye on some tasty Instant Pot recipes, then you might want to try them out in the Instant Pot Duo. This pressure cooker makes it possible to cook meals up to 70% faster than you'd be able to prepare them in the oven or on the stovetop. Its 6-quart capacity will also enable you to cook all the food you'll need to serve several people, cutting down the amount of time you spend in the kitchen preparing a meal. In addition to working as a pressure cooker, this small appliance offers other functionalities. You can use it as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and even yogurt maker. With 13 customizable programs, you'll also be able to cook ribs, soup, rice, and other items with the touch of a single button. A few other notable features of this pressure cooker include the overheat protection and locking lid safety features, the dishwasher-safe inner pot, lid, and accessories, and the fingerprint-resistant stainless sides.

More than 100,000 customers have reviewed this Instant Pot, and the majority of them share that they highly recommend it with their 4- and 5-star ratings. Many appreciate the versatility it adds to their kitchen. They like being able to use it as a pressure cooker but also find the slow cooker, rice cooker, and other settings incredibly useful. Reviewers also praise the overall quality of the appliance, noting that it feels durable and well-made.

