Discontinued In The '60s, These Chocolate Bars Tasted Nothing Like The Name

When you head to a cookout and order a hot dog loaded with toppings, you're not actually expecting to be handed a small wiener dog dripping with mustard and relish ... are you? Most likely not. The same goes for ordering buffalo wings or making monkey bread — there are no actual buffalo or monkeys involved. It's rather comical, then, that when the Chicken Dinner candy bar was introduced in 1923, customers were surprised to find that it tasted nothing like chicken.

Not only did the Chicken Dinner candy bars not taste like chicken, but they also weren't made with chicken, either. These average-sized candy bars were made with nuts and/or nougat and covered in rich chocolate, like a modern-day Almond Joy or Milky Way (which is also one of 30 popular candies that are way older than you think), and often marketed as higher-quality chocolate than its competitors. Until it was discontinued in 1962, the candy was distributed by trucks decked out to look like real chickens for just five cents per bar, enticing children from every walk of life, much like old-school ice cream trucks.