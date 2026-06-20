Poor Man's Stew Is The Budget-Friendly Meal That Starts With A Pound Of Ground Beef

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In the face of rising grocery prices, budget-friendly meals are becoming more of a necessity than ever. Depression-era "poor man's" recipes have been around for decades and are an ideal way to make the most of a small portion of ground beef. Out of the many vintage ground beef dishes we want to bring back, one that really shines is poor man's stew. This recipe comes together easily in a slow cooker using minimal ingredients and low effort for a meal filled with flavor, comfort, and warmth.

A poor man's stew typically starts with a pound of cooked ground beef and ingredient additions that closely mimic those of a rib-sticking hamburger stew recipe. Choose either frozen or fresh peas and carrots, fresh chopped onions and russet potatoes, beef broth or water, and canned diced or crushed tomatoes. Streamline your seasoning by using a can of diced Italian seasoned tomatoes and accent this with minced fresh garlic, salt, pepper, and dried parsley.

With accessible ingredients that include canned and frozen goods, this helps to keep costs low without skimping on taste. Cooking your ground beef alongside the fresh onions and garlic gives it a lovely aromatic quality before loading everything into a slow cooker with your vegetable ingredients, broth, and remaining seasonings. Poor man's stew can be served as-is or alongside complementary sides. This also opens up the possibility of adding other simple ingredients to enhance the flavor.