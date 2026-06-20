Poor Man's Stew Is The Budget-Friendly Meal That Starts With A Pound Of Ground Beef
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In the face of rising grocery prices, budget-friendly meals are becoming more of a necessity than ever. Depression-era "poor man's" recipes have been around for decades and are an ideal way to make the most of a small portion of ground beef. Out of the many vintage ground beef dishes we want to bring back, one that really shines is poor man's stew. This recipe comes together easily in a slow cooker using minimal ingredients and low effort for a meal filled with flavor, comfort, and warmth.
A poor man's stew typically starts with a pound of cooked ground beef and ingredient additions that closely mimic those of a rib-sticking hamburger stew recipe. Choose either frozen or fresh peas and carrots, fresh chopped onions and russet potatoes, beef broth or water, and canned diced or crushed tomatoes. Streamline your seasoning by using a can of diced Italian seasoned tomatoes and accent this with minced fresh garlic, salt, pepper, and dried parsley.
With accessible ingredients that include canned and frozen goods, this helps to keep costs low without skimping on taste. Cooking your ground beef alongside the fresh onions and garlic gives it a lovely aromatic quality before loading everything into a slow cooker with your vegetable ingredients, broth, and remaining seasonings. Poor man's stew can be served as-is or alongside complementary sides. This also opens up the possibility of adding other simple ingredients to enhance the flavor.
Tips for perfecting a poor man's stew
Poor man's stew is an easy meal that takes about eight to nine hours on low or four to five hours on high in your slow cooker, making it a "set it and forget it" style dish. With protein-rich ground beef, nutritious vegetables, and the satisfying flavors of your favorite seasonings, this will quickly become a regular recipe. It's also endlessly customizable.
For example, try swapping ground turkey and chicken broth in place of ground beef if red meat isn't on the menu. Alternatively, make a vegetarian-friendly version of poor man's stew using plant-based ground beef-style crumbles and a vegetable broth. If you've recently hosted a barbecue, take a cue from turning cookout leftovers into a poor man's meal by repurposing your meat into this slow cooker dish.
While the basic recipe calls for Italian seasonings, salt, and pepper, there's plenty of room to get creative with other spices. Try smoked paprika for a more complex flavor profile or a splash of hot sauce if you prefer a spicier stew. Serve this hearty meal over pasta or rice to stretch it even further, or use it as the topping for a just-baked potato. You can also stir in your favorite shredded cheese for extra dairy protein and try other canned or frozen vegetables like corn and mushrooms for added fiber. This cost-effective dish will surely keep you both filled and fulfilled.