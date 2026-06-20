How To Turn Dirt-Cheap Wooden Trays Into A Gorgeous Kitchen Organizer

There's a certain satisfaction in holding a finished product you made from scratch in your hands. It's why so many of us enjoy our time in the kitchen, whipping up sweet and savory eats with the sugars, spices, and everything nice that our cookbooks or online recipe forums tell us to. In keeping with that handmade momentum, we learned from Facebook that all it takes to turn a dirt-cheap wooden tray into a gorgeous kitchen organizer is a trip to Dollar Tree and a bit of creativity.

We already explained how to create a kitchen supplies holder using these two Dollar Tree finds, and now we're back to the land of dollar(ish) items for a similar craft, all of which can also be purchased at Dollar Tree. Meander to the arts and crafts section and pick up two Crafter's Square Craft Wood Planks, three Crafter's Square Wood Trays with Handles, and an acrylic paint of your choice. Lay one of the wooden planks down and use a hot glue gun to attach one of the wooden trays to the handle side near the bottom of the plank, so it looks like it's on its side. Repeat this process with the other two wooden trays evenly spaced among the plank, then glue the second wooden plank to the other set of handles facing you. Once you're done, set the creation on its bottom, paint it with your favorite color, and you're left with a three-tiered kitchen organizer.