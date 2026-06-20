Steve McQueen's Favorite Beer Brand: A Working-Class Beer For The 'King Of Cool'

Few movie stars have cultivated a cooler image than Steve McQueen. Literally nicknamed the "King of Cool," McQueen was an iconic actor who liked to race motorcycles and sports cars in his spare time, as well as perform his own stunts. But despite all his Hollywood success (or perhaps in defiance of it), McQueen's reported favorite beer was a pretty blue-collar choice: Old Milwaukee.

The working man's beer was first introduced by the Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company (maker of the recently discontinued Schlitz) in 1934, and took its name from Milwaukee's reputation as one of America's great brewing cities. Back then, Brew City was also home to such giants as Pabst Brewing Company and Miller Brewing Company, which is why it's a city every beer lover should truly visit. Given that Old Milwaukee was released during the Great Depression, it was a lower-priced lager that could appeal to everyday drinkers during the lean times. The beer remains in production today, though it was bought by Pabst in 2000.

McQueen was a Midwesterner himself, born in Indiana, where he spent part of his childhood in Indianapolis. But his time there was anything but tranquil, and he endured a turbulent childhood before being sent to reform school. Although McQueen eventually became one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, he never shed that outsider persona. The opposite of a nepo baby, he gravitated toward mechanics, racers, and stunt performers — in other words, ordinary, working-class folks that might also pop open a cold can of Old Milwaukee.