Where To Eat With 24 Hours In St. Louis

St. Louis has a lot going for it: The Arch. The Cards. The Jon Hamm. But when it comes to food, the city's culinary scene continues to be overshadowed by its Midwest neighbors, whether it's Chicago's bevy of Michelin stars, Detroit's Trader Joe's-approved pizza, or Kansas City's barbecue prowess. Even "Top Chef" saw fit to give Milwaukee (Milwaukee!) its very own season.

Well, it's about time the Gateway to the West finally got its due. Though the city may not have it all (football teams, for one), it offers plenty of eats and beverages that are bound to satiate the skeptics. Not convinced? If you've got a day to spare, lace up your Hokas and embark on a whirlwind tour of comforting classics, international flair, and homegrown delights for the ultimate St. Louis feast. From concretes and T-ravs to classic cocktails and mind-blowing barrel-aged beers, bring your appetite along with a packet of Tums and embark on a 24-hour gastronomic extravaganza.