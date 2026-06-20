Where To Eat With 24 Hours In St. Louis
St. Louis has a lot going for it: The Arch. The Cards. The Jon Hamm. But when it comes to food, the city's culinary scene continues to be overshadowed by its Midwest neighbors, whether it's Chicago's bevy of Michelin stars, Detroit's Trader Joe's-approved pizza, or Kansas City's barbecue prowess. Even "Top Chef" saw fit to give Milwaukee (Milwaukee!) its very own season.
Well, it's about time the Gateway to the West finally got its due. Though the city may not have it all (football teams, for one), it offers plenty of eats and beverages that are bound to satiate the skeptics. Not convinced? If you've got a day to spare, lace up your Hokas and embark on a whirlwind tour of comforting classics, international flair, and homegrown delights for the ultimate St. Louis feast. From concretes and T-ravs to classic cocktails and mind-blowing barrel-aged beers, bring your appetite along with a packet of Tums and embark on a 24-hour gastronomic extravaganza.
Rise and shine with a Bosnian breakfast
St. Louis boasts the largest Bosnian population outside the motherland, so it's not a shock that the city's Balkan restaurant game is impressive. Case in point: Telva at the Ridge, a destination-worthy charmer located in the quiet Webster Groves suburbs.
The daytime cafe sibling of the celebrated Balkan Treatbox wows with traditional fare and some welcome creative touches. On the savory side, consider cilbir, Bosnia's take on shakshuka, or the sloppy mustafa tost, a multi-napkin nod to its equally messy cousin Joe, highlighted by moussaka-spiced beef and a runny egg piled atop a thick slice of sourdough courtesy of nearby bakery Union Loafers.
For some sweet relief, you can grab a few pastries to go, but it's best to stick around for the dine-in-only kunefe, which marries phyllo and melty cheese in a dreamy union. A selection of creative lattes are available for a caffeine kick, but the best way to kick-start your day is to keep it classic with bosanska kahva, a copper pot full of intense Bosnian coffee.
(314) 395-2760
60 N Gore Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119
Cool off with a retro cool ice cream break
Ice cream is a must in the city that put the cone on the map, and St. Louis offers options aplenty to chill out. Long before Dairy Queen brought the Blizzard to the masses, the nearly-century old Ted Drewes combined frozen custard and a bevy of mix-ins with its extra-thick concretes (a signature flip of the cup confirms their sturdiness). The Jon Hamm-approved institution shakes things up at a pair of brick-and-mortar locations, and you'll even find multiple kiosks beckoning your sweet tooth at Lambert International Airport.
If Ted Drewes isn't quite old school enough for you, head to Crown Candy Kitchen for a scoop of nostalgia. Seemingly untouched since it opened its doors in 1913, this local legend is always bustling. Skip the infamous BLT loaded with 14 slices of bacon (your cardiologist will thank you) and stick with a banana split, chocolate malted, or another creamy indulgence of yesteryear.
Multiple locations
(314) 621-9650
1401 St Louis Ave, St. Louis, MO 63106
Head to The Hill and mangia
A trip to The Hill, the bustling Italian neighborhood situated southwest of downtown, is mandatory for any visitors, but narrowing your itinerary down to a single stop is an impossible task. If you're craving a slice, Guido's Pizzeria & Tapas specializes in St. Louis-style 'za, notable for its cracker-thin crust and gooey layer of provel (a trio of cheddar, Swiss, and provolone). For more traditional fare, Pizzeria da Gloria offers stunning wood-fired pies that skew classic Neapolitan, including a spicy pepperoni (of the cup and char, grease chalice persuasion) laced with house-pickled jalapeño.
Keep the carb train chugging at Mama's On The Hill, the birthplace of toasted ravioli — maybe. (I'd be remiss not to mention that the dinner-only old-school cool Charlie Gitto's also lays claim to bringing T-ravs to the masses.) And be sure to grab some sandwiches and salami from the charming corner market operated by Volpi Foods, which has been handcrafting charcuterie just a few blocks away since 1902.
(314) 771-4900
5046 Shaw Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
(314) 833-3734
2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
(314) 776-3100
2132 Edwards St, St. Louis, MO 63110
(314) 446-7950
5256 Daggett Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Take refuge underground for a speakeasy happy hour
While fans of "Squid Game" may be spooked by a red light, let that beam beckon you to None of the Above, a subterranean speakeasy hidden under City Foundry. Make your way through the faux-electrical box entrance and down an underground tunnel to the moody cocktail den and enjoy an ever-changing menu of inventive libations that are sure to raise your spirits. But if you prefer to stick to the classics, the nicely priced happy hour (available all night Sunday to Thursday and 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday), focuses on top-notch renditions of beloved favorites for a mere $10.
Order a martini to your liking — gin or vodka, and as dirty as your heart desires — or go lychee if you're feeling sweet. You can opt for a painkiller if you're in a tropical mood, but you won't go wrong with the Prohibition-era sidecar, which perfectly suits the setting.
(314) 656-6682
3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, MO 63110
Feast on a multicourse meal at the city's hottest restaurant
"Joy" is the best way to sum up a meal at Mainlander, where chef Blake Askew's multicourse meal bridges the flavors of Germany and Taiwan with ample heaps of whimsy. The ambitious tasting menu rotates every month, covering inventive terrain such as tofu schnitzel and kung pao suckling pig. While flavors skew international, locally sourced ingredients get their time to shine. Recent highlights included sweet potato spätzle "mac" prepared with Missouri spuds and smoked cheddar along with impossibly tender Show Me State-sourced beef cheeks smothered in a toasted Szechuan peppercorn sauce.
While the food rightfully takes center stage, the restaurant's laid-back vibe (be sure to check out the Elvis-themed bathroom) is a key ingredient to the Mainlander experience. Playing a pivotal role in all of the fun is Askew's business and life partner Gordon Chen, who handles front-of-house duties with an infectious enthusiasm that extends to both the food and your presence.
If you can't score a coveted seat at the main event, not to worry. The Jujubee Inn, the walk-in only, no tipping lounge that shares the same space as Mainlander, offers a limited menu of Askew's creative creations, including a three-course blue plate special for an easy-to-swallow price of $24.
392 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
Sip barrel-aged beers at a world-renowned brewery
Budweiser may be the self-proclaimed king of beers, but it's clear which St. Louis brewery actually wears the local crown. Side Project, brewer Cory King's temple of oak-housed suds, is an absolute must stop for unabashed beer geeks and casual tipplers alike. The brewery and tasting room, located just outside the city limits in Maplewood, is the perfect spot to wind down the night with indulgent dessert-style stouts and barley wines aged in used bourbon barrels and spiked with adjuncts ranging from ancho chilis to Thai bananas.
King also happens to be a savant with funky wild ales, and his spontaneously fermented brews rival the best from Belgium. If you're traveling with friends (or make a few at the brewery), peruse the on-site-only bottle list, which features rarified gems from the cellar you won't find anywhere else. If you prefer to keep things simple, don't fret. The lagers are stellar, too, and you can even choose from a selection of house-brewed spritzes if hops aren't your bag.
7458 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, MO 63143
Cap off the night with tasty dive bar grub
Still hungry? While St. Louis may be lacking in late-night options, The Gramophone is all you need to satisfy those midnight munchies. This beloved Grove watering hole serves some of the city's best sandwiches any time of day, but there's no denying they hit harder when it's well past your bedtime (the kitchen closes at 1 a.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday).
The extensive menu features hot and cold standbys to sop up all the fun (and some regret) from your long day of revelry, but it's hard to resist playful combinations like the Taco Del, a South of the Border twist on a New York chopped cheese and the Buffalo Solider, a fried chicken sandwich fired up with spicy wing sauce and crunchy hometown Red Hot Riplet potato chips. Major bonus point: All sandwiches are offered in half portions in case you're having a hard time narrowing it down to just one pick or if your stomach's begging for a reprieve.
(314) 531-5700
4243 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110