While the origins of ice cream stretch as far back as the Tang dynasty from 618 to 907 A.D. — or even further to ancient Greek and Roman times — the chilly treats people of the past enjoyed weren't exactly what we commonly know today. Ice cream wasn't something most people could access until the 19th and 20th centuries, so you might assume further innovations on the way we eat ice cream didn't come along until much later. As it turns out, it seems that as soon as ice cream became more available, its fans started thinking of even tastier ways to eat it. The crispy cone we know and love today was invented all the way back in 1896.

An Italian immigrant named Italo Marchioni had the brilliant idea for the cone in New York City. Seven years after his invention, in 1903, he was granted a patent for the sweet, crunchy concoction. He may have originally gotten the idea from edible ice cream cups, which appeared in the 1880s, or perhaps he was simply a waffle fan, or hated having to use dishes and spoons for ice cream. In 1904, another cone-cept appeared independently at the St. Louis World's Fair. Ernest A. Hamwi was a Syrian vendor with a booth right next to an ice cream seller. When that seller ran out of dishes, Samwi came to the rescue with a freshly made, rolled, and cooled waffle, the result of which was called a cornucopia.