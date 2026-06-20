How Much A Steak Dinner Cost In The 1960s

Food trends come and go, but in the United States, a steak dinner has long been seen as the ultimate middle-class luxury. It's not something you are going to have every day, or even every week, but being able to sit down at a restaurant and carve into a chunk of sirloin at a reasonable price has been a cornerstone of American dining for generations. Unfortunately, those steak dinners have become a little less reasonable lately, with prices jumping 17% over the past year alone, and rising over 60% since 2020. So when we look back at steak dinner prices in the 1960s, it's hard not to get a little jealous of those post-war diners.

The exact price of an average steak dinner at a restaurant back then is hard to judge because, just like now, there were both quality and regional differences, and old menus are not comprehensive. Still, it was pretty common to find popular cuts of steak for $3 to $4. This was true even of higher-end steakhouses. A menu from the now-defunct Raleigh Hotel in Washington, D.C., considered one of the finest in the city, had a sirloin steak for only $3.85. Around the same time, Johnny's Steak House in Chicago was serving USDA Prime sirloin for $4.25, which included a salad, potato, and, interestingly, a cup of coffee. The filet mignon went for the same price.

There were cheaper options, too. Another spot from Chicago, and one from Spokane, Washington, had sirloin for $2.75 and $3.25, respectively. Early 1960s budget steakhouses like Bonanza, the era's equivalent of Texas Roadhouse, went as low as $2 for sirloin. And ribeye was somehow even less.