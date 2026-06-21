The Company Behind Sam's Club Member's Mark Brand Seasonings

If your spice rack has ever been quietly subsidized by a Sam's Club membership, you already know the appeal of Member's Mark seasonings. The bulk sizes are hard to argue with, and the quality tends to hold up well enough that it's worth asking who's actually making them. Like most Member's Mark products, Sam's Club doesn't spell out which manufacturer is responsible — and the spice category is no exception. But we sure can take some educated guesses.

The company most likely behind the label is B&G Foods — a New Jersey conglomerate with roots going back to 1822, when a man began hawking condiments in Boston. Since then, that operation grew into a company that has a portfolio of more than 50 brands, including household names like Cream of Wheat, Crisco, and Ortega. The spices and seasonings division has become a serious piece of that business.

The B&G connection surfaced in part through label changes that third-party spice retailers flagged publicly. When Sam's Club transitioned certain products from the Tone's branding to Member's Mark, suppliers noted that B&G Foods — the maker of Tone's — was behind the switch. B&G's own leadership confirmed the relationship in an earnings call, citing strong sales trends specifically on the "Member's Mark Sam's label business."