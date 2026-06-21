The Company Behind Sam's Club Member's Mark Brand Seasonings
If your spice rack has ever been quietly subsidized by a Sam's Club membership, you already know the appeal of Member's Mark seasonings. The bulk sizes are hard to argue with, and the quality tends to hold up well enough that it's worth asking who's actually making them. Like most Member's Mark products, Sam's Club doesn't spell out which manufacturer is responsible — and the spice category is no exception. But we sure can take some educated guesses.
The company most likely behind the label is B&G Foods — a New Jersey conglomerate with roots going back to 1822, when a man began hawking condiments in Boston. Since then, that operation grew into a company that has a portfolio of more than 50 brands, including household names like Cream of Wheat, Crisco, and Ortega. The spices and seasonings division has become a serious piece of that business.
The B&G connection surfaced in part through label changes that third-party spice retailers flagged publicly. When Sam's Club transitioned certain products from the Tone's branding to Member's Mark, suppliers noted that B&G Foods — the maker of Tone's — was behind the switch. B&G's own leadership confirmed the relationship in an earnings call, citing strong sales trends specifically on the "Member's Mark Sam's label business."
Which seasonings are made by B&G Foods, precisely?
Even though we don't have the full, confirmed list of seasonings that came from B&G Foods, it's safe to assume that anything Tone's has in its portfolio that also exists in Member's Mark's is made by B&G. So, Member's Mark Rosemary Garlic? It's likely the same thing as Tone's Rosemary Garlic — the exact same, just different labeling. The same thing applies for Member's Mark Cilantro Lime Seasoning versus the Tone's version — worth taking into consideration the next time you're in the mood for a Cilantro Lime Shrimp Taco.
Outside of spices and seasonings, some other pantry staples might also be coming from B&G. If you have a habit of adding bouillon cubes into your cooking to make them tastier, Member's Mark Chicken Bouillon is probably Tone's Chicken Bouillon Cubes.
Considering how B&G Foods' spice reach doesn't stop at just Tone's and also encompasses other brands like Weber, Spice Islands, and Mrs. Dash, the partnership almost certainly runs deeper. But for now, if you've noticed how the seasoning in the Tone's-branded jars (which, yes, are still sold at Sam's Club) tastes exactly the same as the Member's Mark version, you weren't imagining it. You're likely just buying the same thing twice.