Watch Your Tomato Plants Thrive With This Everyday Kitchen Scrap (It's Not Coffee Grounds Or Banana Peels)
If you are a beginner when it comes to gardening, tomatoes are a great way to start. There are some varieties, like cherry tomatoes, that are very forgiving, and they can produce high yields in limited spaces. Tomatoes are also among the most popular vegetables growing in American gardens, so there are tons of tips and tricks out there to help you along the way. There is one you might not see too often, though: using oat water on the soil.
Kitchen scraps are often utilized in gardens. For example, coffee grounds are known to improve soil and deter slugs, and banana peels can enrich compost and fertilizers. Oats work in a similar way. They contain nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which support plant growth. Phosphorus is a particular powerhouse, as it strengthens roots, and nitrogen is necessary for cell development.
When you soak oats in water, the water will absorb some of their nutrients, and you can easily transfer them to your tomato plants. If you're someone who rinses your oatmeal before cooking it, you might have oat water on hand anyway. If not, just leave some oats in a container of water overnight. Soaking oatmeal overnight leads to a much better breakfast, so it's a two-for-one deal.
How to use oats in the garden
Make sure to use the right type of oats. Old-fashioned oats work best, as instant versions are pre-cooked and may not be as beneficial. Once they have been soaked, just strain the oats and collect the water in an easy-to-pour vessel. Make sure it's a good temperature. Anything too hot or cold could shock the plants or damage their roots.
When you are ready, slowly pour the oat water over the soil around the tomato plants, being careful use the correct amount. Tomato plants only like 1 to 2 gallons of water in total per week. Here's the right way to water your tomato plants if you want to double-check that you're doing it right.
You can also mix raw oats into the top layer of your soil or sprinkle them over the plants like mulch, but don't go crazy, or the oats could attract pests. Oat water will benefit some other vegetables too, cabbage, kale, and spinach — just avoid using it on flowers or any plant that doesn't like a lot of moisture.