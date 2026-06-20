Watch Your Tomato Plants Thrive With This Everyday Kitchen Scrap (It's Not Coffee Grounds Or Banana Peels)

If you are a beginner when it comes to gardening, tomatoes are a great way to start. There are some varieties, like cherry tomatoes, that are very forgiving, and they can produce high yields in limited spaces. Tomatoes are also among the most popular vegetables growing in American gardens, so there are tons of tips and tricks out there to help you along the way. There is one you might not see too often, though: using oat water on the soil.

Kitchen scraps are often utilized in gardens. For example, coffee grounds are known to improve soil and deter slugs, and banana peels can enrich compost and fertilizers. Oats work in a similar way. They contain nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which support plant growth. Phosphorus is a particular powerhouse, as it strengthens roots, and nitrogen is necessary for cell development.

When you soak oats in water, the water will absorb some of their nutrients, and you can easily transfer them to your tomato plants. If you're someone who rinses your oatmeal before cooking it, you might have oat water on hand anyway. If not, just leave some oats in a container of water overnight. Soaking oatmeal overnight leads to a much better breakfast, so it's a two-for-one deal.