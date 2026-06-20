10 Essential Phrases And Words To Know At Thai Restaurants

Thai food has long been popular in the United States, beginning with its reign of the takeout industry and avalanching into restaurants going viral as more and more people immerse themselves in Thai food culture. This immersion began with pad Thai back in 2002, when Thailand's government provided 500 million baht in funding for a culinary campaign that would put pad Thai on the map — literally — and lead to overseas food trade and more international influence for Thailand.

But Thai cuisine expands much further than pad Thai. Thai food brings together a multitude of flavors and satisfies any culinary craving you may have, whether it's sour, salty, sweet, or anything in between. There are an array of dishes on the menu at any Thai restaurant you visit, and sometimes it can be intimidating to know how to order correctly — and how to order for what you're craving, especially if you are not too familiar with Thai cuisine.

That's why we're here. With the help of Thai food experts, including chef Ian Kittichai of Kò Sà-Wǎn at Atlantis Paradise Island; executive chef Aditya Kangutkar of Twin Tails; Rocky Romruen, partner at Narkara; and chef Nick Chang of Very Thai in New York City, we have compiled a list of words and phrases that will help you know what to order and how to order it the next time you dine at a Thai restaurant.