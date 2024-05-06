A Pastry Chef Details 16 Southeast Asian Flavors, From Red Bean To Durian, For Next-Level Baking

Sporting a vibrant, borderline-nuclear hue of green, pandan brings a refreshing pop of color to any patissier's cake stand. Near impossible to source outside of tropical countries in its natural form — the long, flat leaves of the screw pine palm — your best option is to buy frozen pandan leaves from your local Asian supermarket. "But since the pandan has been frozen," explains Lau. "I don't find the taste strong enough so I do use some extract as well to enhance it even more." Pandan extract is made by blending defrosted leaves with water, straining through a sieve, then leaving until the juice separates into a bright green band (about an hour).

But what is pandan, and how do you use it? With an earthen vanilla taste and fragrance, pandan can carry all sorts of desserts, including croissants and lamingtons, or its leaves can be used to scent savory dishes or as wraps to stop meat from drying out. "Pandan extract can be used to replace vanilla extract in desserts," states Lau, saying that "you would need to use a little more than you would vanilla. If the same recipe also has milk in it, I like to replace with coconut milk to let the pandan taste shine through even more."