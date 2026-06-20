As A Former Restaurant Server, This Is The One Customer Habit I Absolutely Hated
After over a decade working as a restaurant server, I've been able to gather a pretty long list of pet peeves that come with the job. Most are harmless, like when I forget to ask a customer for their liquor of choice or run out of drink garnishes in the middle of a rush. But there is one customer habit that takes the cake when it comes to pet peeves for a server. When working as a server, you're constantly juggling multiple tasks at once, all while putting on a smile and creating a positive guest experience. There are plenty of ways that customers can throw off your groove as a server, but some guests have the very annoying habit of pretending like the menu doesn't exist.
What do I mean by this? Well, there's a bit of a fine line. Of course, as your server, I am happy to answer any and all menu questions, make substitutions when possible, and provide recommendations. But when it becomes clear that customers are choosing to go off script or forgo the menu altogether, then it can be a problem. For example, it was all too common to have a guest order by saying, "I'll have a beer," while a detailed beer list sits beside them. Not only is this inconsiderate because, frankly, if you can't be bothered to quickly peruse a draft list, then I can't be bothered to stand there and list off every beer we have. It's just not productive. Some places have dozens of options and your server does not have time to read the menu to you unless circumstances require it.
I don't want to be a headache for my server, but I have questions about the menu. What should I do?
Being a server is a job that requires a lot of emotional and mental labor, and vague requests like this increase that exponentially. A better way to go about this would be to get a little more specific about what you would like. You can instead ask something like, "What light beers do you have on draft?" Ultimately, if you care enough about restaurant etiquette to be concerned that your requests aren't making things difficult for your server, you're probably already in the clear. Intention goes a long way when it comes to these interactions, and your server can absolutely figure out sincere requests from inconsiderate behaviors. Are you being arrogant or ignorant? Maybe take a moment to pause and adjust. Are you being polite and inquisitive? Then your server will be happy to help.
At the end of the day, being a server inherently means dealing with rude or irritating interactions. It's a part of the job, and servers usually have so much going on that there's no time to let anything ruminate anyway. You're not the worst kind of person to dine at a restaurant just because you don't feel like closely reading a menu one day. But you might be missing out on some of that dining experience. Menus are often thoughtfully designed, and the layout, wording, and overall aesthetic of a restaurant's menu can actually tell you a lot.