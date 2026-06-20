As A Former Restaurant Server, This Is The One Customer Habit I Absolutely Hated

After over a decade working as a restaurant server, I've been able to gather a pretty long list of pet peeves that come with the job. Most are harmless, like when I forget to ask a customer for their liquor of choice or run out of drink garnishes in the middle of a rush. But there is one customer habit that takes the cake when it comes to pet peeves for a server. When working as a server, you're constantly juggling multiple tasks at once, all while putting on a smile and creating a positive guest experience. There are plenty of ways that customers can throw off your groove as a server, but some guests have the very annoying habit of pretending like the menu doesn't exist.

What do I mean by this? Well, there's a bit of a fine line. Of course, as your server, I am happy to answer any and all menu questions, make substitutions when possible, and provide recommendations. But when it becomes clear that customers are choosing to go off script or forgo the menu altogether, then it can be a problem. For example, it was all too common to have a guest order by saying, "I'll have a beer," while a detailed beer list sits beside them. Not only is this inconsiderate because, frankly, if you can't be bothered to quickly peruse a draft list, then I can't be bothered to stand there and list off every beer we have. It's just not productive. Some places have dozens of options and your server does not have time to read the menu to you unless circumstances require it.