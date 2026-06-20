Beware: Consumer Reports Flags This Grocery Store Strategy Designed To Boost Spending

They may seem like innocuous parts of everyday life, but from the minute you step foot in a grocery store it's trying to manipulate you. It's nothing super insidious, but grocery stores are designed from the ground up to get you spending more than you would like. There are well-known grocery store "deal" tricks like loss leaders, which create the illusion of value by pricing certain staples below cost even as stores jack up others. Then there are things you may not have even thought about. Like the fact grocery carts are made to be too big for most trips to make it seem like you don't have much in your cart. One of the most common supermarket tricks that watchdog agency Consumer Reports has flagged for increased spending are what's called bumpouts.

You've probably noticed that in many grocery store aisles there are displays set up off of the shelves, or attached racks that jut out beyond them. That's not coming from a lack of space. These are strategically placed to get you spending more money. First off they are conspicuous, and meant to draw your eye towards certain goods you may have walked right past as you check off your list. But Consumer Reports also says they are made to physically slow you down by getting you to stop and walk around them, ideally browsing more as you go. Anything that interrupts your focus and gets you spending more time in store in something grocery companies think will get you spending more money. It's why staples like eggs and milk are always located in the back of the store.