The Kitchen Island Trend Christina Haack Calls 'Dangerous'

If you proudly live in a kitchen with an island, you have likely said that you can't imagine living without it. Having one increases the amount of space that you have to work with — and you can always get more out of it than just increasing counter space. One of the things that folks have done to maximize the utility of their islands is to install ranges on them which allows you to easily move pans and food on and off the range and onto the neighboring counters. But one of the most important things to consider when installing this feature, per HGTV star Christina Haack, is safety.

In a video shared on YouTube, Haack chats with a couple that she's helping renovate their home. The kitchen island shown has a massive island, which is on the list of things to be removed. "I always feel like islands like this where they put the range in the middle, for little kids, is always so dangerous, you know," Haack says. The couple agrees, also complaining that the range also eats up space.

Haack isn't wrong. Island ranges can be a potential hazard. People sitting near the range can be splashed with grease, and they can be problematic without the proper ventilation system (which is a must for gas stoves). Kids sitting at the island can inadvertently lean over it or play with the knobs, causing further safety risks.