Customers Rave That This Gas Station Pizza Is 'Way Better Than Any Frozen Pizza'
With so many major fast food pizza chains to choose from, sometimes you want an even more streamlined slice. Perusing the pizza offerings at your local gas station convenience stores can seem like a recipe for disappointment, but one spot in particular happens to be a hidden gem. Fans resoundingly compliment the pizza from QuikTrip as the superior choice of gas station pie. With options including personal pizzas, extra-large pizzas, and pizza by the slice, customers are duly impressed with the quality and value.
One shopper shares on Reddit, "Has anyone tried the pizza at Quiktrip gas stations? Some of their gas stations have a QT Kitchen and they make pizza and even sell them by the slice ready to go. It's actually good and way better than any frozen pizza I ever tried." Given the wide variety of fan-favored frozen pizzas, this is high praise indeed.
More fans chime in to echo why this is one of the gas station chains with the best pizza. Another Redditor enthuses, "I tried a slice for the first time a couple months ago and was impressed at how crispy the pepperoni and crust are. Most typical pizza joints have a super tough and chewy crust and it's not my personal preference. I just ordered a full size pizza from QT for tonight because of how impressed I was the last time." Customers also note the freshness and size of the pizzas offered by the chain.
What makes QuikTrip's pizza so good?
It's no surprise that QuikTrip's pizza gets praise, as the gas station is listed among U.S. convenience stores with the best food. One Redditor mentions, "Honestly QT has my favorite pizza of all, doesnt make me sick like casey's, taste awesome especially when fresh, is decently big imo, most of the time it has the right amount of cheese and sauce...plus each slice where im at isnt super expensive." Others also recommend using the app to get discounts on the pizzas served at this gas station chain.
Not everyone shares this positive opinion, though. One Redditor says, "For gas station pizza, I'll agree it's pretty decent. But if I'm not in a hurry grabbing a slice off the warmer, I'm going to an actual pizza place for pizza." A user who claims to work at QuikTrip opines, "Our pizza is probably one of the worst things in the kitchen after it's been 30 minutes. It doesn't reheat well like other pizza places." Still, one reply maintains, "Of all 'low quality' pizza it seems to be the best."
Other commentary on Reddit indicates a unique set of parameters with regard to the pepperoni pizzas, with some users mentioning that there should only be 21 pieces per pie. Keeping this in mind, there's something to be said for consistency. It's obvious that QuikTrip's workers take great pride in their pizzas, and fans are taking notice.