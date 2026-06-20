This Lowcountry Summer Dish Has Roots Dating Back To The 1800s (But It'll Never Get Old)

When the air gets warmer and the seasons start to change, we welcome a plethora of fresh, local produce like juicy berries, ripe peaches, and globe-sized melons bursting with flavor. Summer also marks the peak season for tomatoes. If you can get your hands on some ripe tomatoes, there is a delicious Lowcountry specialty that will highlight them: tomato pie. Not to be confused with a similar Northeastern pizza style, the tomato pie of the South is an actual pie crust-based dish.

There are a few variations on this dish, but most recipes involve layering thick slices of fresh tomatoes onto a par-baked pie crust and topping with herbs, mayonnaise, and a mountain of cheese. The pie is baked until bubbling, resulting in a rich but balanced slice that's equal parts bright, juicy, and indulgent. It's reminiscent of a perfect tomato sandwich, but a lot more substantial. The dish is especially popular in South Carolina, where savory tomato pies have been enjoyed since the 1800s.

Back then, tomatoes were often mixed with meat (like beef or mutton), with some historic Shaker recipes including cream and bacon. The version most common today has been popular since the '70s when local magazines started printing recipes for cheese-topped tomato pies. Some say it was the mayonnaise companies that popularized the concept, while others point to editors looking for ways to boost their summer recipe pages. Either way, the tomato pie has become a staple summer dish in many Southern households.