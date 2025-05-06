The Difference Between Tomato Pie And Pizza, Explained

If you find yourself in some local pizza shops in a few cities across the U.S., you will likely spot tomato pie on the menu and wonder just how different it is from a tomato sauce pizza. The tomato pie is a Northeast specialty, particularly found around Philadelphia and nearby areas. You may also find it in Upstate New York, New Jersey, or even New Haven, Connecticut, as well as other cities that were hotspots of Italian immigration in the 20th century. It's a confusing name because tomato pie and pizza were sometimes used interchangeably in the past, but what is called tomato pie today is a unique dish that evolved alongside American pizza. In fact, within these cities, there are even regional variations.

The big difference that separates tomato pie from pizza is the cheese — in the U.S., that specifically means no mozzarella. While the toppings can vary by location, tomato pie is typically made exclusively with tomato sauce and maybe some grated cheese, but not melty cheeses. As the name suggests, this gives tomato pie a very fresh, tomato-forward flavor. This isn't the deep-dish tomato pie of the South; it's still made with pizza crust and sauce instead of sliced tomatoes, but dropping the cheese makes it a very distinct experience. Beyond the fresh tomato sauce, it also makes the crust more of a standout.