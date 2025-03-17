The Make Or Break Tip For Serving Warm Tomato Pie

Pies usually refer to sweet desserts, but one savory version of the dish that you cannot forget about is tomato pie. Most often, tomato pie is best served and eaten warm, but that can be a tricky task if you need to make it ahead of time. Then there's the situation where you have leftover tomato pie. To make the most of your pie piled with those ripe, juicy tomatoes, here are a couple of tips to make sure it's warm from the dish to the plate.

Similar to how steaks need to rest before slicing, the first step with tomato pie is to allow it to cool enough so the filling firms up. This might only take around 20 minutes. Ripe tomatoes are inherently watery, and you don't want any of that juice or the rest of the pie to fall apart after it's sliced. As long as you don't let your pie turn completely cold, it should be warm and ready to serve. Cover it with aluminum foil so it stays warm during the process, but don't cover it too tightly or condensation might build up and ruin the whole point.