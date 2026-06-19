I'm Buying Multiple Bags Of This New, Limited-Time Trader Joe's Chocolate Cup
Chocolate and passion fruit aren't a new combination, but it is to Trader Joe's. I'd seen sneak peeks of the Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups on social media before it finally came to my store. I even went a day early, only to be told by a crew member they wouldn't be in until the following day. So I made a trip (again) because I had a feeling I'd like the chocolates. While I was right, I was a little surprised at their size.
Sure, you can see an idea of what they look like on the packaging, but I wasn't expecting them to be so small and thin. They're around the width of a quarter and much thinner than your average chocolate cup. But the flavor is pure bliss, particularly if you like dark chocolate.
It has a rich, dark, cocoa-forward chocolate exterior that's earthy and melts in your mouth, followed by a small mango-and-passion-fruit crème layer in the center. At first, it doesn't seem like enough to stand up to the chocolate, but the passion fruit notes still shine through — though the mango is a bit harder to place. The result is bitter, tangy, and sweet, creating a uniquely tropical flavor that shifts as you chew. I don't see passion fruit and chocolate very often, at least in my neck of the woods, so the combination is truly divine and complex.
If this limited-time offering piques your interest, you might want to grab it while you can. TJ's shoppers frequently complain that the chain randomly runs out of stock or that it discontinues favorites. One 7.04-ounce bag costs $4.29, and I definitely need to secure a couple more bags.
How I like to eat the Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups and what other people think of them
I love freezing candy and chocolates, in fact, I think they taste better that way. It changes how the flavors develop on the tongue and mixes up the texture. I'm in Southern California, so it's pretty warm in my apartment, and I found the Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups border on too-soft for my personal taste — they begin to melt just by touch. But the flavor is still fantastic. If you have slightly cooler temps or perhaps functioning air conditioning in your house, this might not be an issue.
I like to store these in the freezer. They're so thin that they're still easy to bite into, even when firm, with a snappiness similar to breaking off a piece of a chocolate bar. They're crunchy, and it gives your brain a little more time to process the flavors before they completely melt in your mouth.
I wouldn't mind a bit more crème, and others feel similarly. Some say the fruit flavors are lacking entirely, but others think the ratio is fine, admitting they plan to snag a couple more bags. Then there are those who can't stop eating them, calling themselves obsessed. Some even appreciated the serving size (six pieces, by the way). "They're decent as a one-time novelty, but they will be [discontinued]," one Reddit commenter wrote.
Honestly, I hope not. I try a lot of Trader Joe's items, and while many are good, this is a standout thanks to its dark chocolate and complex fruit profile. I'd absolutely add it to the best Trader Joe's finds of 2026.