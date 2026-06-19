I'm Buying Multiple Bags Of This New, Limited-Time Trader Joe's Chocolate Cup

Chocolate and passion fruit aren't a new combination, but it is to Trader Joe's. I'd seen sneak peeks of the Dark Chocolate Mango & Passion Fruit Creme Thin Cups on social media before it finally came to my store. I even went a day early, only to be told by a crew member they wouldn't be in until the following day. So I made a trip (again) because I had a feeling I'd like the chocolates. While I was right, I was a little surprised at their size.

Sure, you can see an idea of what they look like on the packaging, but I wasn't expecting them to be so small and thin. They're around the width of a quarter and much thinner than your average chocolate cup. But the flavor is pure bliss, particularly if you like dark chocolate.

It has a rich, dark, cocoa-forward chocolate exterior that's earthy and melts in your mouth, followed by a small mango-and-passion-fruit crème layer in the center. At first, it doesn't seem like enough to stand up to the chocolate, but the passion fruit notes still shine through — though the mango is a bit harder to place. The result is bitter, tangy, and sweet, creating a uniquely tropical flavor that shifts as you chew. I don't see passion fruit and chocolate very often, at least in my neck of the woods, so the combination is truly divine and complex.

If this limited-time offering piques your interest, you might want to grab it while you can. TJ's shoppers frequently complain that the chain randomly runs out of stock or that it discontinues favorites. One 7.04-ounce bag costs $4.29, and I definitely need to secure a couple more bags.