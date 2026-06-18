10 Frozen Chicken Wings Shoppers Swear Are Better Than Takeout

One of the most popular brands of frozen wings circulating the internet is BetterGoods. This is a Walmart brand, and they are advertised as "restaurant style chicken wings." They currently come in five different flavors, all of which are dry-rub: lemon pepper, garlic butter, Louisiana-style, spicy dill, and brown sugar BBQ. The directions say that you can cook them in the oven, microwave, or air-fryer, however most people who we saw taste-test them online used the air-fryer.

With these wings being quite the trend on TikTok, we found a lot of videos of people sharing their praises while chowing down on the wings. Right off the bat, in each and every video, you can audibly hear the crunch when people bite into the wings. That is a huge factor when it comes to a great chicken wing — nobody wants a soggy, soft texture. So, hearing that crunch even through the video is already a great sign. Another thing that people love about the BetterGoods wings is the meat quality, which is said to be nice and lean, avoiding that classic "frozen wing" texture.

Another common thread we've seen in the videos is that people are pleased with each and every flavor. What makes BetterGoods unique is that all of the flavors are indeed dry-rub, which makes them feel a bit more like you got them at a restaurant versus out of your freezer.