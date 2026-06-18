10 Frozen Chicken Wings Shoppers Swear Are Better Than Takeout
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For chicken wing lovers, there's truly nothing like digging into a plate full of perfectly seasoned, crispy, lean, wings. Many people think that the only way to get a solid dish of wings is to go to a restaurant or order them for takeout. With many popular chicken wing chains like Buffalo Wild Wings and Wing Stop, it makes it pretty easy for most people around the country to get their chicken wing fix. That can get a bit expensive, however, and you might want to find another alternative for those in-between moments.
We decided to investigate which frozen chicken wing brands actually hold a candle to the iconic takeout versions. After combing through TikTok and Reddit, we came up with 10 brands that people have confidently claimed to be just as good, if not better, than takeout. Many of the videos we watched showed creators trying multiple brands at once, ranking them from best to worst. Many brands consistently found themselves at the bottom of the list during these taste tests, and we obviously didn't include those in our roundup. Other brands, however, were stars of the videos — repeatedly ranking high amongst frozen chicken wing samplings on the internet. So, get your air-fryer pre-heated, and prepare to have your freezer filled with takeout quality chicken wings.
BetterGoods
One of the most popular brands of frozen wings circulating the internet is BetterGoods. This is a Walmart brand, and they are advertised as "restaurant style chicken wings." They currently come in five different flavors, all of which are dry-rub: lemon pepper, garlic butter, Louisiana-style, spicy dill, and brown sugar BBQ. The directions say that you can cook them in the oven, microwave, or air-fryer, however most people who we saw taste-test them online used the air-fryer.
With these wings being quite the trend on TikTok, we found a lot of videos of people sharing their praises while chowing down on the wings. Right off the bat, in each and every video, you can audibly hear the crunch when people bite into the wings. That is a huge factor when it comes to a great chicken wing — nobody wants a soggy, soft texture. So, hearing that crunch even through the video is already a great sign. Another thing that people love about the BetterGoods wings is the meat quality, which is said to be nice and lean, avoiding that classic "frozen wing" texture.
Another common thread we've seen in the videos is that people are pleased with each and every flavor. What makes BetterGoods unique is that all of the flavors are indeed dry-rub, which makes them feel a bit more like you got them at a restaurant versus out of your freezer.
Kinder's
Kinder's is a brand that has been around since 1945, selling items like sauces, seasonings, and frozen side dishes like vegetables, french fries, and of course, chicken wings. The wings are called "party wings" and they're offered in five different flavors: buttery buffalo, sticky honey BBQ, teriyaki, sweet and spicy Korean, and hot honey BBQ. The sauces actually come in a packet on the side, so you could also cook the wings without adding the sauce, eating them plain.
Taste-testers online all have the same wide-eyed look on their face when they bite into the Kinder's wings, which is definitely a great sign. People comment on the fact that each wing is sized nice and small, which indicates that they aren't pumped with extra ingredients and don't have extraneous fat on them. Instead the meat is nice and lean, giving each bite a crispy and satisfying texture. For the flavors, it looks like the buttery buffalo is a fan favorite. It's described as having a strong, spicy kick to it, but the buttery flavor helps to mellow it out. Since the sauce is on the side, you can also choose how much you want on each wing — customizing it to your preferences.
Tyson
The most commonly known frozen-chicken brand is probably Tyson. It is found in most grocery stores, and sells a large variety of products, especially in the frozen section. When it comes to chicken wings, there is a huge variety that Tyson offers. There are classic and dry rub flavors like rotisserie seasoned, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, and smoked. For more of a kick, you can get the sauce-covered buffalo style, Thai chili style, or mango habanero. Then, for a sweeter sauce option, there are honey BBQ, hot honey, and even mixed bags that include sweet BBQ and spicy chipotle.
One of the most popular flavors that we see people trying online is the buffalo-style hot wings. In general, people love a buffalo wing, so to find a great at-home alternative is a giant win. The meat of the wings is described to be very juicy and not fatty. In one video, a woman ate each wing in about one or two bites, showing how easily the meat fell off the bone. She excitedly shared that they were delicious, and couldn't stop eating them. The flavor of the buffalo sauce is also nice and spicy, but doesn't seem super messy as people eat it, which is a plus.
People have similar positive things to say about the other flavors, like the rotisserie seasoned and lemon pepper. Knowing the meat-quality is good on these, we're sure most flavors stand up to the hype.
Foster Farms
Foster Farms calls its frozen chicken wings "take out crispy wings," so we were very pleased to see that the name lived up to the reality. If you haven't had Foster Farms chicken before, this brand uses cage-free, hormone-free, organic chicken — so if you're looking for wings that fit that criteria, you're in luck. All of the bone-in chicken wings are also gluten-free, which isn't as common to find in the frozen chicken wing world. From this brand, you can get classic buffalo, honey BBQ, and sweet chipotle BBQ.
There are a lot of videos online of people sharing extremely positive reactions to tasting these wings. One person even claimed that they like them better than Buffalo Wild Wings. A major compliment about this brand is that the chicken is extremely lean, with no extra fat found on the bones. For a lot of people, that's what can be the huge deal breaker between a frozen wing and a takeout wing. In a review where the taste-tester tried the classic buffalo flavor, they were over-the-moon with what they experienced. This creator is constantly trying chicken wings, and they said that it was incredibly flavorful, felt expensive, and was just as a good as a wing you'd get in a restaurant. The sweet chipotle BBQ is also a well-loved option, with a good amount sweetness to mellow out the heat.
Perdue Air Fryer Wings
Another commonly known chicken brand that you'll find in grocery stores is Perdue. This brand dates back all the way to 1920, and today, the chicken is made completely antibiotic free. Perdue's chicken wings are called "air fryer wings," meaning they are made specifically to be cooked in the air fryer. As we discussed before, most people find that any wing comes out the best in the air fryer, so knowing Purdue capitalized on that is great. You can get these wings in a variety of flavors, like garlic parmesan, hot n' spicy, roasted, and lemon pepper.
People love these wings mainly for one main reason: they get extremely crispy. Watching the videos of people eating them, the sound of the crispy bites will blare through your speakers — almost as if you are biting the wing yourself. The flavors are also receiving great feedback, like the lemon pepper and roasted flavors getting described as natural, light, and tasty. If you are someone who loves spice, the Hot N' Spicy flavor is reviewed to have a major heat kick to it. Overall, there are a lot of people that claim these to be the best store-bought wings on the market.
Trader Joe's
The Trader Joe's frozen food section is one of the most popular areas in the store. Whether you love the frozen curries, stuffed gnocchi, or soup dumplings, there is always something delicious to find. When it comes to chicken wings, Trader Joe's has just one flavor, but it has successfully knocked the socks off of tons of reviewers online. These are Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings, and the chicken that they are made with are antibiotic-free and vegetarian-fed. The sauce is made from vinegar, cayenne peppers, and chili pepper extract.
Although the directions say to put them in the oven or microwave, in every review video we watched, people cooked them in the air fryer. A shared consensus is that the chicken quality is extremely fresh – so much so that if they were served these at a restaurant, they wouldn't know they were frozen. People do say that they aren't that spicy, and some serve them with buffalo or another spicy sauce on the side — however they say that the flavor is still great. For those who are into a mildly spicy chicken wing, these could be your perfect match. Even on Reddit, where we find some of the most picky reviewers, the Trader Joe's fans really love these wings.
Kirkland
Kirkland is a brand that is exclusively sold at Costco, and many people think that specific Kirkland products are worth the Costco membership alone. It sells one type of frozen chicken wings, and they come with classic buffalo sauce packets. The label says they are "air fryer ready" and the directions also recommend cooking them in the air fryer, but you can also use an oven or microwave. They're coated with rice flour, making them gluten-free, and it also helps to add a bit more crunch to each bite.
When combing through videos of people taste-testing the Kirkland buffalo wings, one thing that we can easily take away is that they have a satisfyingly crispy exterior – especially if you cook them in the air fryer. The video creators share that the wings have a juicy interior, and don't have any sort of "gummy" texture that the lower-quality frozen chicken wings tend to have. Even without the buffalo sauce on the wings, they are said to be incredibly tasty, with a tasty seasoning that is already on them. Then, if you want to add the buffalo sauce, you can choose how much you'd like to throw on the wings — or just dip it with each bite. It'll be nice and spicy, pairing with the crispy exterior deliciously.
Pilgrim's
Pilgrim's is a brand that solely focuses on frozen chicken. With products like loaded chicken nuggets, popcorn chicken, and chicken wings, they claim to know exactly how to perfect the frozen chicken world. The ready for air fryer crispy wings come in four different flavors: honey BBQ sauce, BBQ seasoned, buffalo style, and a classic version with a seasoned rub. The honey BBQ is the only one that comes with an actual sauce packet to douse over the wings, which have a neutral seasoning rub to start. The other three, however, are seasoned beforehand with the labeled flavoring.
If you cook the Pilgrim's wings in the air fryer, possibly a bit longer than it states on the label, you'll enjoy them immensely. In the videos we watched, the crunch from each bite was audible, and each piece looked like something you'd get delivered to you at a restaurant. People describe the meat itself to be very tender, juicy, and fresh. As for the flavors, everyone seems to be pretty torn between which one comes out on top. Some folks say BBQ, others say buffalo, and some are even satisfied with the classically seasoned wings. The best flavor might be up to your own personal taste, so go ahead and grab any bag that strikes your fancy — and know that the meat quality and crunch will be top-tier.
Just Bare
If you're looking for frozen chicken wings with more simple ingredients, Just Bare could be a great option. Every product from the brand is made with natural ingredients, and doesn't use any sort of preservatives, antibiotics, or additives. It sells one type of frozen chicken wing, and it's an oven roasted chicken wing that is lightly seasoned with garlic and onion. Don't let the "oven roasted" on the label fool you, however, because the brand does recommend cooking them in the air fryer for the best outcome.
Reviews of the Just Bare chicken wings are overwhelmingly positive. Perhaps it's because they are quite simple, or there isn't much "hype" about them, people are genuinely surprised by how much they enjoy them. Reviewers say that they come out so crispy that they are similar to deep fried wings you'd get in a restaurant. The seasoning is light, but balanced, making them simple and tasty. On the inside, the chicken is juicy and lean, with no slimy bits or chunky pieces of fat. Since these are flavored on the mild side, a lot of people suggest adding your favorite sauces to them, which makes them nice and versatile.
Kroger
Kroger, which is the oldest grocery chain in the U.S., has its own signature brand. You can get almost anything you need from the Kroger brand, like dairy, pantry staples, fruits and veggies, and poultry. When it comes to frozen chicken wings, Kroger has popular offering that people online are raving about: the frozen fully cooked chicken wings. They come in a few different flavors including buffalo, 3 pepper hot & spicy, and honey flavored BBQ. These are coated in a light wheat flour and have the flavored sauce already on them as well. The brand recommends cooking them in the air fryer.
Flavor aside, reviewers share similar sentiments about the quality of the chicken wings themselves. As we watched tons of videos of people chowing down, we could see how easily the meat falls off the bone. The consumers are also eating practically every bit of them, showing that they're nice and lean without any fatty or unpleasant pieces. The most popular flavor seems to be the 3 pepper hot & spicy, and people say that they are incredibly spicy indeed — and addictingly delicious. For the heat lovers out there, these could be your next obsession.
Methodology
In order to find the best frozen chicken wings, we used video reviews from TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube as our main resource. We only included brands that had a large amount of positive reviews, and made sure to keep note of when the reviewers claimed that the chicken was just as good as what you'd get for takeout or in a restaurant. We also did our best to assess the quality of the chicken ourselves through the videos, discerning if they were crispy and had lean meat — two qualities that are harder to find with a frozen chicken wing. As a second resource, we checked Reddit for positive reviews to supplement the claim.