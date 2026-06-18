The Staggering Amount Of Olives Required To Make A Bottle Of Olive Oil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you reach for that bottle of olive oil in your kitchen, it's easy to forget exactly how much went on behind the scenes to get it to you. We all know that it was bottled in a factory, and the olives were grown on a farm and harvested by workers (sometimes by hand but often using tree-shaking machines). But an even more basic thing you may not know is that each bottle probably contains the oil from more than 1,000 olives.

That might sound like a lot until you think about it in more detail. One liter of olive oil takes around 4-5 kilograms of olives to make, and a single olive weighs in at just 3-5 grams, with only 20% of each olive being that precious oil. When you crunch the numbers, that means each liter needs around 800-1,600 olives, with the average being around 1,200. The number is even higher if you're going for extra virgin olive oil, the highest grade available, which needs 8-10 kilograms of olives per liter. That means that, on average, a large bottle of extra virgin olive oil took almost 2,500 olives to produce.

Of course, the exact number of olives also depends on the size of the bottle. One bottle of Partanna Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive oil holds 25.5 fluid ounces, which works out at just under 1,900 olives. On the other hand, Whole Foods Market 365 Mediterranean Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes in a 67.7-fluid-ounce can, meaning that each one contains the oil from almost 5,000 pressed olives.