The Flavorful Drizzling Oil Your Homemade Pizzas Deserve

Brushing the surface of pizza dough with oil before popping it into the oven can help yield that perfectly crisp exterior and chewy middle you expect from pizza crust, but adding oil as a finishing touch can also turn up the dials of flavor on a basic slice. Though pizza oil may sound fancy, it is essentially infused olive oil that can help you make better-tasting homemade pizza in the comfort of your own kitchen. When you put kitchen scraps to good use and make an infusion out of shallots and garlic or create a concoction with basil and oregano, your flavorful creations can complement the ingredients already on your pie or amplify the flavors of the pizza recipe you've made for yourself. Even a simple homemade margherita pizza recipe can be transformed with a bonus swirl of flavorful oil.

If you don't want to wait for ingredients to infuse, you can mix olive oil with your choice of ingredients such as onions, black pepper, and rosemary in a pan and cook for four or five minutes. Once the mixture is cooled to room temperature, you can get to pouring. Alternatively, you can find pizza oil in some stores and online. Though some brands can be pricey — over $30 for a bottle — customers who take the splurge gush over the taste.