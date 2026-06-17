One Canned Soup Is All You Need For Ultra-Savory Macaroni And Cheese
There's something extremely decadent about a creamy, gooey mac and cheese. In some ways, it's one of the simplest comfort foods, but recipes can get very involved when multiple kinds of cheese and different seasonings are included. A really elaborate mac and cheese recipe can elevate the dish so far beyond a box version that it seems like an entirely different food. While many people have their own twists like adding mustard powder or bacon bits, a simple can of cream of chicken soup is all you need to make the most savory, creamy mac and cheese you've ever had.
A can of condensed cream of chicken soup can become the base for a simple cheese sauce by adding it to a little melted butter in a saucepan and heating. You can make a traditional roux first and add the soup, or use the soup in place of it depending on how saucy you want your mac and cheese to be. Add cheese as you normally would and stir until it's all smoothly melted and mixed, then add some milk or sour cream to reach your desired consistency. At that point, you can fold in your cooked pasta.
The soup makes the final dish much creamier than a traditional cheese sauce, with a velvety smoothness that works especially well with mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Havarti, or raclette. The savory flavor from the chicken enhances whatever cheese you choose and pairs well with other additions like black pepper, garlic powder, or sautéed onion.
More mac and cheese to please
For a spicier version you can use a Buffalo-style cream of chicken soup, or add Frank's Red Hot sauce after the cheese is melted in. You can make a whole meal of the dish by incorporating pieces of fried chicken or popcorn chicken to make a Buffalo chicken mac and cheese casserole.
If you are not the biggest fan of cream of chicken soup, there are plenty of options to enjoy the same creamy texture. To start, you could always use a stronger cheese. A sharp cheddar or smoked Gouda can overpower the taste of the soup, which may be something you want. Otherwise, there are many different soup options that could work just as well. You can elevate your mac and cheese further with a can of cream of mushroom soup. The flavor is a little stronger than cream of chicken and will give you more earthy and savory notes.
For something a little more unique, a can of tomato soup can change your mac and cheese into something closer to a grilled cheese and soup combo. Tomato soup adds sweetness and that familiar, comforting flavor of this classic lunch from childhood. Even though it's not a cream-based soup, most condensed tomato soup is made with tomato purée and wheat flour, giving it a thicker consistency that blends well with a cheesy sauce.
Other cream soups, including cream of bacon or cream of broccoli, would work very well in a macaroni and cheese casserole, too. It's easy enough to experiment with different flavors, and relatively affordable, to find the cream soup that will give you the tastiest, creamiest mac and cheese to suit your tastes.