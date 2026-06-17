One Canned Soup Is All You Need For Ultra-Savory Macaroni And Cheese

There's something extremely decadent about a creamy, gooey mac and cheese. In some ways, it's one of the simplest comfort foods, but recipes can get very involved when multiple kinds of cheese and different seasonings are included. A really elaborate mac and cheese recipe can elevate the dish so far beyond a box version that it seems like an entirely different food. While many people have their own twists like adding mustard powder or bacon bits, a simple can of cream of chicken soup is all you need to make the most savory, creamy mac and cheese you've ever had.

A can of condensed cream of chicken soup can become the base for a simple cheese sauce by adding it to a little melted butter in a saucepan and heating. You can make a traditional roux first and add the soup, or use the soup in place of it depending on how saucy you want your mac and cheese to be. Add cheese as you normally would and stir until it's all smoothly melted and mixed, then add some milk or sour cream to reach your desired consistency. At that point, you can fold in your cooked pasta.

The soup makes the final dish much creamier than a traditional cheese sauce, with a velvety smoothness that works especially well with mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Havarti, or raclette. The savory flavor from the chicken enhances whatever cheese you choose and pairs well with other additions like black pepper, garlic powder, or sautéed onion.