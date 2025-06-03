The Ultra-Creamy Canned Soup For More Luxurious Mac And Cheese
Making mac and cheese can be as simple or decadent as you wish. This versatile dish can be dressed up with a number of different additions when you want to mix up the flavors, textures, and more. If you're looking for an easy way to upgrade your mac and cheese with a one-two punch of protein and umami taste, there's one basic ingredient that's probably already in your pantry. Pop open a can of cream of mushroom soup and mix it into your mac for the ultimate boost to a classic meal.
Somewhere between a vegan mushroom stroganoff recipe and a homestyle mac and cheese, this canned food helps to bulk up your dish and stretch your meal further while also adding an extra layer of rich and creamy goodness. This canned ingredient essentially streamlines the process of making a three-cheese mushroom mac and cheese recipe by skipping over the sauteed mushroom step and using the can of soup as an addition of both cream and vegetable protein in your cheese sauce.
How to add cream of mushroom soup to your macaroni and cheese
You'll only need one can of cream of mushroom soup for this luxurious level up. Start by cooking up your macaroni pasta to an al dente level of doneness and making sure it's fully drained. Next, mix up your cheese sauce in a pot on the stovetop, incorporating the canned mushroom soup as well. It's ideal to shred your cheese fresh from the block to get the right melty texture and allow it to fully combine with the mushroom soup, butter, milk, and any other seasonings and ingredients you like. Stir the cooked pasta into the cheese sauce and either serve as-is or load up a greased baking dish and pop it in the oven for an even more sumptuous presentation.
This mushroom soup mac and cheese is a delight by itself, but you can always dress up your dinner with more complementary ingredients if you want. Try topping your fresh-from-the-oven baked mushroom mac with a crunchy topping of DJ&A shiitake mushroom crisps for added texture and flavor. You can also make poor man's parmesan breadcrumb topping to give your mushroom mac an extra boost of savory flavor.