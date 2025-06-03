The Ultra-Creamy Canned Soup For More Luxurious Mac And Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making mac and cheese can be as simple or decadent as you wish. This versatile dish can be dressed up with a number of different additions when you want to mix up the flavors, textures, and more. If you're looking for an easy way to upgrade your mac and cheese with a one-two punch of protein and umami taste, there's one basic ingredient that's probably already in your pantry. Pop open a can of cream of mushroom soup and mix it into your mac for the ultimate boost to a classic meal.

Somewhere between a vegan mushroom stroganoff recipe and a homestyle mac and cheese, this canned food helps to bulk up your dish and stretch your meal further while also adding an extra layer of rich and creamy goodness. This canned ingredient essentially streamlines the process of making a three-cheese mushroom mac and cheese recipe by skipping over the sauteed mushroom step and using the can of soup as an addition of both cream and vegetable protein in your cheese sauce.