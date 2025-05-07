The Clever Cheese-Free Mix Known As Poor Man's Parmesan

Whether you need to stretch a meal further or save money on groceries, finding a clever, low-cost replacement can take you pretty far. There are plenty of ideal ingredient swaps for parmesan cheese that include several other types of cheese and even some ingredients that are entirely dairy-free. A versatile and simple topping — the food called pangrattato, also known as "poor man's parmesan" — makes an excellent substitute for the cheese, particularly if you're looking for a non-dairy option. The mix is made from toasted breadcrumbs seasoned with salt, pepper, herbs, and spices. It can be used in a variety of ways and amounts to one delicious and crunchy meal enhancement.

Although it isn't made from actual cheese, the toasted texture and depth of flavors have a similar consistency and complexity to freshly grated parmesan cheese. The crunchy topping can be added to freshly grilled or oven-roasted vegetables, sprinkled over pasta, added to soups or stews, and so much more. You can also customize the seasonings to best suit your tastes and complement your favorite dishes. While colloquially called a "poor man's" answer to parmesan, these delicious breadcrumbs are a rich addition to many different foods and take mere minutes to prepare and toast on the stovetop.