The Clever Cheese-Free Mix Known As Poor Man's Parmesan
Whether you need to stretch a meal further or save money on groceries, finding a clever, low-cost replacement can take you pretty far. There are plenty of ideal ingredient swaps for parmesan cheese that include several other types of cheese and even some ingredients that are entirely dairy-free. A versatile and simple topping — the food called pangrattato, also known as "poor man's parmesan" — makes an excellent substitute for the cheese, particularly if you're looking for a non-dairy option. The mix is made from toasted breadcrumbs seasoned with salt, pepper, herbs, and spices. It can be used in a variety of ways and amounts to one delicious and crunchy meal enhancement.
Although it isn't made from actual cheese, the toasted texture and depth of flavors have a similar consistency and complexity to freshly grated parmesan cheese. The crunchy topping can be added to freshly grilled or oven-roasted vegetables, sprinkled over pasta, added to soups or stews, and so much more. You can also customize the seasonings to best suit your tastes and complement your favorite dishes. While colloquially called a "poor man's" answer to parmesan, these delicious breadcrumbs are a rich addition to many different foods and take mere minutes to prepare and toast on the stovetop.
How to make and use poor man's parmesan
For starters, you should know that there are several different types of breadcrumbs, each of which can have different culinary applications. Starting from scratch and making your own breadcrumbs is a good idea for poor man's parmesan to get the flavors fully infused in the toasting process. You can either make breadcrumbs with a food processor or by hand depending on the type of bread you're using and how stale it is. Use a high quality olive oil for toasting and fresh herbs and garlic for a more robust taste. Adding lemon zest also enhances the overall flavor of these toasted breadcrumbs, making them into the perfect topping for so many different foods.
There's no limit to the ways that you can use pangrattato, whether you're cooking Italian cuisine or any other dish. These tasty toasted breadcrumbs make an excellent stand-in for cheese in your favorite plant-based meals or alongside parmesan cheese as a supplement to the dairy to vary the flavor and texture of your food. Sprinkle your poor man's parmesan atop a vegan mushroom stroganoff or lasagna recipe for an unforgettable taste sensation.