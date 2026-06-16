An Easy Way For Beginners To Identify Quality Tequila

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If you're a margarita drinker, you may have noticed the shelves at your local bars looking increasingly full. The tequila market has exploded in recent years as Americans become increasingly acquainted with the traditional Mexican spirit. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, over 32.1 million 9-liter cases of tequila were sold in the U.S. in 2025, marking a 301-percent uptick since 2003. It's great news for the industry, but with so many bottles to choose from, it can be hard to figure out which ones to buy.

To help, Tasting Table talked to Katie Stryjewski, the cocktail blogger behind Garnish and author of "Cocktails, Mocktails, and Garnishes from the Garden," about the best ways to identify quality tequila, and she said the first thing to do is read the label messaging. "Look for tequila that is 100% agave and contains no additives," she said. "High-quality tequilas are made without additives, so no artificial flavors or sweeteners."

What you really want to avoid is the word "mixto," as this means the tequila could contain up to 49% cane sugar, dextrose, or corn syrup. These additives not only mask the flavor of the agave, but they also lead to harsher hangovers. Additionally, Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council requires producers to print a NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) number on every bottle to identify the distillery it came from. You can search this number online to learn more about the distillery and its products. If you can't find the number, it's probably a bad sign.