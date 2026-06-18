Don't Let Your Asparagus Rot — Store It Like This For Maximum Crispness And Freshness

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every vegetable degrades over time in storage, but asparagus can be one of the worst. While lettuce leaves or crispy celery can wilt over time, and make for a less-than-pleasant eating experience, asparagus seems to be turbocharged in this regard, and the result is even more depressing. Unappealing, wilted stalks start mushy and get even more so when you cook them. So we reached out to Lacey Baier, the author of "Cleanish Meal Prep," for her advice on the best way to store asparagus to avoid this fate. And she tells us that the reason your asparagus wilts so quickly is because you are storing it wrong to begin with. What you should be doing is using some water.

Baier says that for the best short-term asparagus storage, "Treat asparagus like fresh-cut flowers. Trim about an inch off the bottom of the stems, stand them upright in a 1-qt mason jar with an inch or two of water, loosely cover the tops with a plastic bag, and refrigerate." She explains that, like flowers, the water will feed the stalk from the bottom, which helps keep your spears crunchy, adding, "Laying them flat in a crisper drawer is the fastest way to end up with limp, sad spears." That trim of the asparagus ends helps absorb the water, and you should also discard any that are already starting to turn, as they can infect the rest. Finally, Baier tells us, "Change the water every day or two if you're not using it right away," and that stored this way, asparagus stays fresh for about 3-5 days."