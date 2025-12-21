Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Out-Of-Season Asparagus

Like most vegetables at the grocery store these days, asparagus is available year-round, but that doesn't mean it's going to be great even when it's out of season. Most people in the U.S. have developed a habit of just grabbing whatever they are in the mood for that week, but for many vegetables, that is less than ideal. Imported tropical produce will pretty much taste the same no matter when you buy it, because none of it is local. But buy almost any vegetable that can be grown nearby, and you'll be shocked by the flavor difference when you get it in season, even when you are getting it from the same grocery store. To parse out the reasons why you should consider sticking with in-season asparagus, we reached out to Reyna Graves, an expert who does merchandising buying for Sprouts Farmers Market.

The reason any in-season produce tastes better has more to do with time and distance than anything. Graves tells us, "For in-season asparagus, it's grown at nearby farms close to our Sprouts stores, ensuring it stays fresh without having to travel as far. This results in more flavorful, tender, and long-lasting asparagus versus off-season." This is mainly the result of sugar, as over time the natural sugars in asparagus will turn to starch, dulling the flavor. She did note that off-season asparagus can still be a fine and healthy choice, but for any asparagus recipe, she says, "in-season results in a better taste."