Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Out-Of-Season Asparagus
Like most vegetables at the grocery store these days, asparagus is available year-round, but that doesn't mean it's going to be great even when it's out of season. Most people in the U.S. have developed a habit of just grabbing whatever they are in the mood for that week, but for many vegetables, that is less than ideal. Imported tropical produce will pretty much taste the same no matter when you buy it, because none of it is local. But buy almost any vegetable that can be grown nearby, and you'll be shocked by the flavor difference when you get it in season, even when you are getting it from the same grocery store. To parse out the reasons why you should consider sticking with in-season asparagus, we reached out to Reyna Graves, an expert who does merchandising buying for Sprouts Farmers Market.
The reason any in-season produce tastes better has more to do with time and distance than anything. Graves tells us, "For in-season asparagus, it's grown at nearby farms close to our Sprouts stores, ensuring it stays fresh without having to travel as far. This results in more flavorful, tender, and long-lasting asparagus versus off-season." This is mainly the result of sugar, as over time the natural sugars in asparagus will turn to starch, dulling the flavor. She did note that off-season asparagus can still be a fine and healthy choice, but for any asparagus recipe, she says, "in-season results in a better taste."
In-season asparagus is going to have better flavor and nutrition
While Graves is right that eating fresh out-of-season asparagus is plenty healthy, in-season asparagus won't just taste better; it will have more nutrients. The reason is basically the same as with flavor. Vitamins and minerals in produce will start to naturally degrade the moment they're picked, so the sooner you eat them, the healthier they will be.
So, when is asparagus in season? It will vary slightly by what region of the country you are in, but asparagus is a spring vegetable, particularly late spring, so it will be at its best in most regions in April and May. In warmer regions like the South, it's often available locally in March and April as well, while in some cooler northern states, they may be out of season before June. In California, asparagus can be fresh as early as February.
You'll also have to check your favorite types of asparagus to make sure your store is carrying stuff that's fresh during the season. Graves says, "We suggest sourcing asparagus that is bright green with tight and closed tips, as well as stems that are firm but snap when bent." Asparagus should not be floppy, slimy, or withered. The thickness of the stems matters less, as that only reflects the age of the plant, not how fresh it was when picked. You can still eat asparagus whenever you want, but make sure to take advantage of its peak season when you can.