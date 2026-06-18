Fans Love This Costco Kirkland Product — And The Recipe That Comes With It
With value pricing and bulk quantities, there's a lot to love about Costco's Kirkland Signature products. One item in particular stands out among the warehouse's offerings for its versatility and creative inspiration. The Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All-Purpose Flour is a total must-have if you've looking to bake your own bread from scratch. Even better, you don't even have to search for a recipe thanks to the supersimple directions right printed on the back of the package.
True to its name, this is one type of flour that can do a lot. What's more, a two-pack of these 10-pound bags of Kirkland-brand flour is priced around $20, depending on your specific Costco location. The featured recipe will result in a loaf of white sandwich bread, which has a number of tasty culinary applications.
One of the reasons customers love this Costco product and its companion recipe is that the latter calls for minimal ingredients. All you need is warm water, a packet of active dry yeast, salt, sugar, vegetable oil, and, of course, the flour. In just seven steps, you can prepare a delightful loaf filled with satisfying taste and a pleasant consistency. Fans online praise this all-purpose flour and the delicious bread it yields.
What Costco shoppers are saying about this Kirkland flour
One Facebook user shared, "We use this flour, and it is a wonderful all-purpose flour, including the purpose of bread baking." Others add how great the flour is for feeding sourdough starters or baking cookies (and other pastries). Some astute observers and researchers also indicate that this Kirkland brand flour appears to be made by popular Utah-based purveyor, Central Milling Company.
On Reddit, one user posted two pictures: one of the full sandwich bread recipe and another of the freshly baked loaf. "Added a little Kerrygold butter and it was delicious," the original poster explained. "Been using the Kirkland AP for years and love it for everything," another user replied. "Can't beat the price especially for organic." Echoing this sentiment, another commenter shares, "I use it for my everyday sourdough, quick breads, drop cookies, rolls, and some pastry."
This fan-favored flour (and the sandwich bread recipe it provides) makes it ideal for preparing lunch on the go. Try it for a BLT, grilled cheese, or even to assemble finger sandwiches for afternoon tea. While some point out that these sizable bags of Costco Kirkland flour provide almost too much of a good thing, there's no doubt that this all-purpose product is endlessly useful.