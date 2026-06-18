Fans Love This Costco Kirkland Product — And The Recipe That Comes With It

With value pricing and bulk quantities, there's a lot to love about Costco's Kirkland Signature products. One item in particular stands out among the warehouse's offerings for its versatility and creative inspiration. The Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All-Purpose Flour is a total must-have if you've looking to bake your own bread from scratch. Even better, you don't even have to search for a recipe thanks to the supersimple directions right printed on the back of the package.

True to its name, this is one type of flour that can do a lot. What's more, a two-pack of these 10-pound bags of Kirkland-brand flour is priced around $20, depending on your specific Costco location. The featured recipe will result in a loaf of white sandwich bread, which has a number of tasty culinary applications.

One of the reasons customers love this Costco product and its companion recipe is that the latter calls for minimal ingredients. All you need is warm water, a packet of active dry yeast, salt, sugar, vegetable oil, and, of course, the flour. In just seven steps, you can prepare a delightful loaf filled with satisfying taste and a pleasant consistency. Fans online praise this all-purpose flour and the delicious bread it yields.